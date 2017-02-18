WRESTLING: BHS wrestlers knocked out in Section 8AA semis

The No. 3 seeded Lumberjacks knocked out No. 6 Bertha Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 53-15 in the quarterfinals before succumbing to the No. 2 seeded Lakers.

“Overall, I thought we wrestled well,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “We let a few matches get away from us in the semifinal match. (We) gave up a lot of bonus points, giving up four pins in the middle weights and it was just a little too much to overcome at the end.”

The Jacks still had a chance late in the dual with Detroit Lakes but they were unable to get the pins they needed to stay alive.

“We needed to get some pins, or at least one more pin, in those last couple weights and the Detroit Lakes kids knew that all they had to do was not get pinned,” Bahr said. “So it put our kids in a pretty difficult possession. Really what we needed to do was limit the bonus points earlier in the day at 132, 145, 152 and 160 where we got pinned.”

Xavier Whalen, Kaleb Beam and Joe Hudson each went unbeaten on the day, going 2-0 over both matches.

The Lumberjacks still have the Section 8AA individual tournament left on the calendar with the chance to qualify wrestlers to state. The tournament is set for Friday, Feb. 24, in Fergus Falls.

“I think some of the kids wrestled very well against tough competition,” Bahr said. “That’ll put them in a good position or a better position going into the individual tournament. It’ll give some of our kids some confidence as far as where they can be in their chances at going to the state tournament the following week. We’re excited that we’re gonna have several kids that are going to compete for a state berth and we’re looking forward to next weekend.”