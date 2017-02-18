GYMNASTICS: BHS takes fifth as section meet hosts

The Lumberjacks scored 137.125 points to finish fifth. St. Cloud Tech won the team title with 147.725 points.

“We had some nice hits on our routines but we just couldn’t put it all together at one time,” BHS head coach Briana Rueter said. “Not everybody hit but they put their heart out there. They’ve improved so much this season as a team, not only skill-wise but mentally they’ve really come together and it’s been really cool to watch as the season’s gone on.”

Lauren Berg cracked the top 10 for the Jacks in the all-around competition with a score of 33.425. Millie Klefsaas of Brainerd won the all-around with her score of 37.325.

Berg is only a seventh grader but still managed to post the top score for Bemidji.

“She has so many years left,” Rueter said. “That’s so exciting. She did great today and she didn’t even have her best day. I mean she counted a couple falls in her all-around score so she’s got a lot of potential coming up. All of our younger girls have a lot of potential coming up so I was really excited and I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do in the future.”

The Lumberjacks finished fourth on the vault as a team with a score of 35.1, fifth on the floor with a score of 34.8, fourth on the bars with a score of 34.725 and sixth on the beam with a score of 32.500.

Jodi Lipp of St. Cloud Tech and Jaelyn Kappes of Brainerd tied for first on the vault with scores 9.475, Allison Seehusen of Tech won the bars with a 9.65, Amanda Montplaisir of Buffalo took first on the beam with a 9.6 and Klefsaas finished first on the floor with a 9.525.

For the first time since 2005, the Jacks were able to enjoy a section meet as hosts.

“It was a little stressful,” Rueter said with a laugh when asked about competing in front of the packed crowd. “But it was really fun to have it on home turf and the girls were super excited about it. It was cool to have the fans here and be working on our equipment that we practice on every single day… It still feels a little bit different because we’re used to competing at the Gym Bin and not in the high school but it’s still fun.”

1-St. Cloud Tech 147.725; 2-Brainerd 143.275; 3-STMA 142.15; 4-Buffalo 140.825; 5-Bemidji 137.125; 6-Moorhead 132.25; 7-Elk River 132.225; 8-St. Cloud Apollo 73.275.

10-Berg 33.425; 17-Lauderbaugh 26.8; 37-Solo 17.1; T38-E. Corradi, Mayer 16.875; 40-Tennyson 16.85; 46-Tesch 8.8; T49-Schmidt, Lucas 8.625; 61-Offerdahl 8.05; 66-Lundquist 7.2.