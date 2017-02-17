BOYS HOCKEY: BHS tops TRF in regular season finale

Alex Pollock scored twice for the Lumberjacks (14-10-1) as goalie Carson Olson stopped all 16 shots that came his way.

Four of Bemidji's five goals came on the man advantage as the Jacks' power-play unit went 4-for-8 on the night.

Zak Justice scored the lone goal of the first before Pollock scored consecutive power-play goals in the second to make it 3-0. Brady Tatro added another power-play goal to send the Jacks to the intermission up 4-0.

Hunter Olson sealed the game in the third with his power-play goal as Bemidji closed out the 5-0 win.

The Jacks will begin the Section 8AA playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a 7 p.m. contest at No. 4 Brainerd. BHS received the No. 5 seed when the seedings were announced Friday.

Bemidji 5, Brainerd 0

BHS 1 3 1 -- 5

TRF 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BHS, Justice (Pogue, Hartje), 12:06.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Pollock (H. Olson, Hartje), 0:41, PP; 3, BHS, Pollock (Hartje, Leitner), 10:25, PP; 4, BHS, Tatro (Pollock, Pogue), 15:10, PP.

Third period -- 5, BHS, H. Olson (Justice, Pickett), 6:11, PP.

Saves -- C. Olson (BHS) 16; Corneliusen (TRF) 20; Mack (TRF) 6.