GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHS tops Foley 83-55

The Lumberjacks moved back to above .500 with a 12-11 record after the victory.

Bemidji led 48-35 at halftime before comfortably outscoring the Falcons 35-20 after the break to leave with a win.

Sophomore Rumer Flatness paced the Jacks with 18 points while senior Laura Bieberdorf followed close behind with her double-digit outing of 17 points.

Madison Peschl led Foley (7-17) with her 16 points.

Bemidji is down to its final two games of the regular season. The Jacks will host Grand Rapids in their home finale at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, before closing the season at Moorhead on Thursday, Feb. 23.

BHS 48 35 -- 83FOL 35 20 -- 55Bemidji -- Flatness 18; Bieberdorf 17; Whelan 8; Naig 7; Willford 6; Morgan 6; Cermak 5; Alto 5; Nicklason 4; Hillenbrand 2; Strong 2; Beard 2; Schlee 1.

