BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks get No. 5 seed in section playoffs

The Lumberjacks will go on the road to face No. 4 seed Brainerd in their quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Jacks have faced the Warriors three times this season, winning the season opener 4-1 at the Bemidji Community Arena before losing by identical scores of 2-1 in overtime games played Dec. 29 at the Hilltopper Holiday Classic in Duluth and Jan. 24 at Brainerd.

Bemidji currently owns a record of 13-10-1 with one regular season game left. The two-time defending section champions had recently won four straight games before the streak was snapped by Hermantown in a 3-2 overtime loss on Feb. 11, a game that was followed by a 3-1 loss to Moorhead on Feb. 14.

The Lumberjacks compiled a 6-5 record against section opponents this season. The six wins tied them for the most in the section with Moorhead (6-2-1) and Roseau (6-3).

Moorhead received the No. 1 seed in the section with an overall record of 18-3-3.

The Jacks face Thief River Falls in their final regular season game tonight, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in TRF.

Section 8AA playoffs schedule

Quarterfinals (Feb. 21, all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Bemidji at No. 4 Brainerd

No. 8 Rogers at No. 1 Moorhead

No. 7 St. Cloud at No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville

No. 6 Buffalo at No. 3 Roseau

Semifinals (Feb. 25, all games at higher seed)

Bemidji/Brainerd vs. Moorhead/Rogers, TBD

STMA/St. Cloud vs. Buffalo/Roseau, TBD

Championship (March 1 at neutral site)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.