Bemidji Nordic skiers ready for state

"This is the first time a full girls nordic ski team has gone to the state meet in about 28 years," BHS head coach Mark Walters said. "So they're pretty pumped up. We've tracked (the most recent state appearance) back to about either 1988 or '89. It gets a little sketchy... The girls are just so excited. We've been kind of after this for a number of years trying to put the right mix together."

The pieces fell into place for the team last week at the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. The Jacks placed second at the 12-team meet with the top-two finish earning them a trip to state for what Walters believes to be the fourth time ever.

Junior Sadie Hamrin will be making her first state appearance on the heels of her third-place finish at sections that led the way for Bemidji.

The BHS boys will also be represented by senior Timothy Youso and junior Soren Dybing who qualified for state as individuals after third and 11th place finishes, respectively, at last week's section meet.

Senior Anna Gislason and sophomore Kinley Prestegard have previous experience competing at the state meet as individuals last year, as do Youso and Dybing.

"Because of the technicality of the course and the volume of people out there skiing, I mean if you've been there once before, what can you say," Walters said. "Experience is everything... Obviously some of the girls last year went as individuals and now they're going to be able to approach with their whole girls team and hopefully bring some of that experience to them."

The site of the state meet is once again Giants Ridge, a golf and ski resort on the Iron Range just outside of Biwabik.

"Giants Ridge, as far as most of the ski areas that we go to, is fairly technical," Walters said. "It's a big venue. It's all about just being mentally prepared. It's about being on time in the right place at the right times."

Despite the bigger stage, Walters said the team tries to treat the state meet no differently than they would any other.

"You just want them to approach it with the idea that, as long as you put everything you have into it and you can answer that question at the end of the day, than what more can we ask?"

The state meet gets started with the boys 5K freestyle race at 10 a.m. Thursday and concludes with the girls 5K classical race at 3 p.m.