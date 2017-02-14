BOYS HOCKEY: BHS falls to Moorhead in home finale

A win could have potentially put Bemidji (13-10-1) into the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the Section 8AA playoffs but Moorhead (18-3-3) walked away with a victory that likely clinched them the top seed.

“I thought we were slow at reacting, real tentative out there,” BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said. “You can’t do that against good teams. You just gotta play free, you gotta hard and tonight it wasn’t there.”

The Jacks trailed 3-1 entering the third but outshot the visitors 10-5 in the final frame as they made a comeback attempt.

“This is a tough place to play and to come in and win a game, it’s a challenge for anybody,” Moorhead head coach Jon Ammerman said. “I thought in the third period (Bemidji was) very good and towards the end we were just kind of hanging on. But we ran enough plays to win. They’ve got a good team and obviously in the third period they were motoring.”

The Spuds took a 1-0 lead when Jacob Holtgrewe and Kyler Kleven teamed up on a 2-on-1 odd-man rush as Holtgrewe buried it home for the goal with 8:22 left in the first.

Later in the period, BHS goalie Matt Fitzgerald made a highlight reel save denying a Carter Randklev shot as he stretched across the crease to make the stop.

Fitzgerald denied Randklev on a breakaway early in the second, but moments later, the Spuds’ leading scorer stick handled through traffic and lifted the puck on his backhand into the top right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

It took until halfway through the game for the first penalty to be called. Bemidji went on the power play after a high stick but was unable to convert despite a near-miss early on.

Then, for the second straight game, Noah Nei got the Jacks on the scoreboard with his hard-slung shot from the right faceoff circle that evaded Leonard to his stick side. Zak Justice and Leo Spry assisted on the goal that cut the deficit to 2-1.

However, Moorhead responded quickly.

Jack Stetz redirected a shot off the stick of Parker Larson from in front of the crease to regain a two-goal cushion, just 32 seconds after Nei’s goal.

Moorhead had outshot Bemidji 20-11 after two periods but the home side began to bang away at the puck in the third. The Jacks had their chances but could not find another goal, falling 3-1.

The section playoffs loom less than a week away. Seedings will be announced Friday, Feb. 17.

“The year has been crazy and everybody’s beating everybody,” Ammerman said. “I’ve only been here four years but this is as competitive as it’s been. Really it gets down to who gets hot for one week. We’ve played okay the last couple weeks but hopefully we can get on a roll next week and we can continue on till March.”

Before the playoffs begin, Bemidji has one more game left in the regular season Friday, Feb. 17, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Thief River Falls.

“We’ve gotta get back to playing hard nosed, go-get-it intensity hockey,” Chiodo said. “Playing the game free, pressuring hard, all those things. We didn’t do that tonight.”

MHD 1 2 0 -- 3 BHS 0 1 0 -- 1 First period -- 1, MHD, Holtgrewe (Kleven), 8:38. Penalties -- none. Second period -- 2, MHD, Randklev (unassisted), 3:00; 3, BHS, Nei (Justice, Spry), 14:16; 4, MHD, Stetz (Larson, Frisch), 14:48. Penalties -- MHD, Larson (slashing), 7:25. Third period -- no scoring. Penalties -- MHD, Holtgrewe (high sticking), 0:51; BHS, Hammitt (slashing), 16:37.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BHS) 22; Leonard (MHD) 20.