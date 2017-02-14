BOYS BASKETBALL: Balanced Jacks take down TRF

The Lumberjacks (14-6) got four players in double figures, paced by 18 points from Caden Rolfes and 17 from Linaes Whiting.

“It was probably one of our best games of the season as far as sustaining our effort and execution for most of 36 minutes,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “We came out fast in the first half and didn’t let off the pedal all night.”

After taking a 45-25 lead into the locker room, Bemidji kept control and breezed to the 77-45 win.

Alongside the production from Rolfes and Whiting, the Jacks received 14 points from Caleb Carlson and 10 from Jeremy Beberg. The pair also hauled in eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

Peterson said the 32-point win was a big difference compared to the Jacks’ 56-51 win over the Prowlers (9-12) three weeks ago.

“We took a big step forward tonight,” he said. “It’s a result of baby steps all season, but tonight it was nice to see. I thought it was a big step forward gearing up for the section tournament.”

BHS will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Fergus Falls against Section 8AAA’s highest-ranked team.

BHS 45 32 -- 77 TRF 25 20 -- 45 Bemidji: Rolfes 18, Whiting 17, Carlson 14, Beberg 10, Roder 5, Bieberdorf 4, Konecne 3, Hogquist 2, J. Peterson 2, Rodgers 2.

Thief River Falls: Anderson 13, McCullough 8, Boen 7, Hoffard 7, Kruckeberg 3, Graham 2, Newland 2, Zutz 2, McDougall 1.