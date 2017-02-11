GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks earn chaotic blowout win over Storm

With contributions all across the board, the Lumberjacks kept control from start to finish, resulting in a 81-71 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice at the BHS Gymnasium on Saturday.

A 6-0 run gave the Storm (7-14) a one-point lead three minutes in, but then Bemidji (11-11) took off with authority.

After the upperclassmen core scored five straight, the Chaos Group checked in and shot the lights out. Allison Beard converted a layup off a baseline drive, then Klaryssa Whelan followed with an and-one bucket to make it a 10-0 spurt.

Still, the unit was far from done.

In its next three possessions, Beard knocked down a three from the wing, found Ciara Cermak for another triple, and then hit a third deep ball for a 19-0 run and a 24-6 lead.

“I’m really lucky to play with the team that I have, and have a group like Chaos to go in and give the starters a break,” said Beard. “It’s a really good experience for me. It was a lot of fun today.”

The Sauk Rapids-Rice offense woke up midway through the half, but the Jacks kept its comfortable lead at 39-21 by halftime through its chaotic momentum.

“The starters love it, too,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said of his infamous group. “They love seeing those young girls out there and full of energy. It bumps them up with energy, too.”

The difference hit 23 early after halftime when Laura Bieberdorf hit a three, banking home a 47-24 advantage for Bemidji.

Later, moments after the Chaos Group returned to the court, Lindsey Hildenbrand got a steal off the BHS press and found Cermak with a nice bounce pass, setting her up for a 67-46 advantage.

The Storm had a late flurry for a comeback attempt, getting to within nine, but the big lead that BHS had built was more than enough to hold off any heroics.

“We needed that lead the entire game,” said Beard. “Sauk Rapids was a really good team, and just for them to come back and score every time, every possession like they did was big. We needed to prove that we were the better team to beat them, and at the end of the day, we did.”

By game’s end, the Chaos Group paved the way to the 81-71 win.

Bieberdorf scored a team-high 14 and Rumer Flatness added 12, while Chaos members Whelan and Beard finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

The Lumberjacks will be back at it at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the Green Wave in East Grand Forks with hopes of carrying over Saturday’s success.

“This was the first game all year where Chaos played really well, and the starters played really well,” said Schreiber. “It was a complete game in terms of those two units complementing each other tonight, instead of one having to pick the other up.”

SRR 22 49 -- 71BHS 39 42 -- 81Bemidji: Bieberdorf 14, Whelan 13, Flatness 12, Beard 11, Naig 9, Wade 7, Cermak 6, Willford 5, Alto 2, Nicklason 2.Sauk Rapids-Rice: Konz 23, Becker 20, Roscoe 12, Torvik 7, Harren 4, Powell 3, Douvier 2.

Bemidji (20-2) scorers: Alto 12, Whelan 12, M. Flatness 9, Hildenbrand 7, T. Wade 6, Beard 4, Matheney 2, Morgan 2, Nicklason 2.