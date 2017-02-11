BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks run through Tornadoes

“We expected it to be a dogfight. They’re a 4A school, they play a big-school schedule. They’re one of the biggest high schools in Minnesota,” Lumberjack head coach Travis Peterson said. “We figured it would be a battle, and it really was until the last few minutes when we started getting a little more comfortable.”

A big second-half spurt made the difference, as Bemidji (13-6) ran off 10 in a row to turn a tight three-point game into a comfortable double-digit affair. Jace Peterson and Caleb Carlson assisted each other on back-to-back possessions, giving the Jacks a 56-43 advantage with just over six to play.

“(That run) was huge,” junior Linaes Whiting said. “We played a lot more aggressive on offense, and we were playing a little better on defense, too, so we got the stops to make that run.”

Despite the late separation, the Tornadoes (6-13) kept up throughout the first half. Spotting BHS 10 points after scoring the first bucket, AHS continued to chip away for the remainder of the half.

Anoka finally pulled even with a Jake Phipps transition tip in, knotting up the game for a 30-30 halftime score.

And the Tornadoes didn’t go away easy in the second half, either.

Bemidji came out hot, but Anoka kept close by trading 6-0 spurts early in the period. The 10-0 run came soon after for the Lumberjacks, however, giving them sizeable edge on the scoreboard.

“We had (a 10-0 run) in the first half to start the game… but then they rebounded and came back,” said Peterson. “We just were able to sustain our run a little bit longer and make the point spread a little bit bigger, and just keep the pressure on them (in the second half).”

After taking the lead at 56-43 through a Carlson and-one layup, BHS never surrendered its double-digit advantage. With the lift, Bemidji cruised to the 67-50 win.

“It’s fun basketball,” said Whiting. “We were just gonna work hard and play our best game… I think we’re pretty pleased as a team.”

Caden Rolfes paced Bemidji with 23 points, while the Jacks got 16 from Whiting and seven apiece from Carlson and Nate Snell.

Phipps and Joshua Larson each tallied 16 for the Tornadoes, and Addison Ostendorf added 11.

The Lumberjacks will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the Prowlers in Thief River Falls.

AHS 30 20 -- 50 BHS 30 37 -- 67 Bemidji: Rolfes 23, Whiting 16, Carlson 7, Snell 7, J. Peterson 5, Bieberdorf 3, Beberg 2, Hogquist 2, Roder 2.

Anoka: Larson 16, Phipps 16, Ostendorf 11, Lombard 3, Hetrick 2, Madyun 2.