Jaret Lalli tied the game with only 2 minutes, 36 seconds left to send it to overtime. However, Hermantown took only 30 seconds to score the game-winner in the extra frame.

"It didn't quite work out the way we wanted it to but maybe it'll drive us a little harder to work a little harder to bring us into the playoffs," Lalli said.

BHS goalie Matt Fitzgerald made save after save in the first period, including paddling one away from out of midair, to keep the Hawks off the board. The Lumberjacks (13-9-1) were outshot 15-5 in the scoreless opening 17 minutes.

"I thought the first period Hermantown took it to us. But after that we started to play with some giddy up and intensity," BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said. "It was back and forth and unfortunately they scored the last goal."

The script was flipped in the second period. This time it was the Jacks that outshot the Hawks, 16-7, as they began to take charge in their zone.

However, Tyler Watkins broke the deadlock for the Hawks by scoring from near the bottom of the right faceoff circle, beating Fitzgerald for the goal with 10:40 left in the second.

The Jacks took to the power play with under four minutes to play in the period. Tatro had an open look at net but was unable to get it past goalie Cade McEwen.

Closing in on the end of the second, Nick Mannausau charged into the zone and fired a shot that caromed off McEwen. The puck landed in the wheelhouse of Noah Nei who buried it for a tie game with just 1:34 left in the period. Fitzgerald even notched an assist on the play after his pass to Mannausau got things going.

The contest was knotted at 1-1 as the third began but Logan Judnick quickly regained the lead for the Hawks with his goal 1:37 into the third. The goal came on a similar play as Hermantown's first with Judnick firing a puck from the right side past Fitzgerald.

Brady Tatro nearly tied it on the power play midway through the third on an odd, fluttering shot that deflected up into the air and ricocheted off the crossbar.

Bemidji desperately needed another equalizer when it got another power play with less than four minutes left in regulation.

During the advantage, Lalli laid it back to Alex Pollock who worked his way to the point where he fired a shot toward goal. Lalli was there to get his stick on it and deflected it through McEwen's five-hole for the tying-goal with 2:36 left.

"I told Pollock if they start chasing you down low, come up high and get the box moving a little bit and they did that," Chiodo said. "They ran exactly what we were talking about. Ultimately it worked out in our favor."

Only 1:35 was left in the third when Tatro was whistled for hooking. The BHS penalty kill kept Hermantown at bay to force overtime.

The Hawks had 25 seconds left on the power play when the extra period began. Five seconds after the penalty expired, Watkins one-timed a Ryan Sandelin pass from one knee in the slot. Jesse Jacques then redirected the shot for the game-winning goal, just 30 seconds into overtime.

"Whenever you kill a penalty off and you get 5-on-5, you kind of get scrambled eggs for about 10 seconds," Chiodo said. "And obviously they gave it to Watkins in the side and they found the guy in the slot."

Only two more regular season games remain for Bemidji. The Jacks will host Moorhead in their final home game, as well as final Section 8AA game, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

"We'll definitely need to come out with the same tempo that we had in the second and third periods and the drive to want to beat (Moorhead)," Lalli said. "We want to get a section playoff (home) game and just show that section that we're ready to go and we're gonna go as hard as we can."

Hermantown 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)

HER 0 1 1 1 -- 3

BHS 0 1 1 0 -- 2

First period—no scoring. Penalties—HER, Judnick (interference), 5:17; HER, Gotz (hooking), 16:42.

Second period—1, HER, Watkins (unassisted), 6:20; 2, BHS, Nei (Mannausau, Fitzgerald), 15:26. Penalties—HER, Sandelin (hooking), 3:49; Sandelin (tripping), 7:58; BHS, Hammitt (holding), 7:58; HER, Jacques (tripping), 12:55.

Third period—3, HER, Judnick (Peterson, Watkins), 4:37; 4, BHS, Lalli (Pollock, Hartje), 14:24, PP. Penalties—HER, Sandelin (roughing), 5:59; HER, Sandelin (tripping), 13:31; BHS, Tatro (hooking), 15:25.

Overtime—5, HER, Jacques (Watkins, Sandelin), 0:30.