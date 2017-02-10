WRESTLING: Jacks sweep quad meet

The Lumberjacks topped Sauk Centre-Melrose, 51-15, and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 49-15, before coming back to win the final match of the evening over Forest Lake, 28-26.

“I thought the kids showed a lot of heart and a lot of determination,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “The kids just kept going and did a great job of not giving up and those are things we work on and focus on.”

BHS reached the end of its regular season slate of matches with a record of 21-7 in duals.

After falling behind 3-0 in the opening match of the evening, the Jacks got out to a 15-3 lead thanks to a 11-10 win by decision from Clay Olsen (113 pounds), a Joe Hudson (120) pin and a Jon Solum (126) technical fall.

BHS dropped the 132-pound match but finished the match 7-2 as pins from Alan Wouri (138), Nate Golden (145), Corey McCallister (160), Kaleb Beam (220) and Xavier Whalen (285) helped rack up points for the home side in the 51-15 victory over SC-M.

In the second dual, Bryce Golden started Bemidji out with a quick pin before the Rebels strung together three successive wins to take a 9-6 lead in the match.

Owen Lucas (132) ended the visitors’ run by pinning Skylor Jerome to regain a 12-9 lead for the Lumberjacks. BHS held the lead for the remainder of the match as Colton Hinrichs (152) added another pin for the Jacks and Hunter Schoenborn (182) prevailed in overtime by a 3-1 decision. Nate Golden also won by decision in his match and Whalen won by pin to seal the 49-15 Bemidji victory.

Bemidji faced off against Class AAA foe Forest Lake in the finale of the tripleheader and came from behind to win 28-26.

The Jacks trailed the whole match until the final bout when, Beam won by 9-1 major decision at heavyweight to top off the comeback victory.

BHS had trailed 26-14 with three matches left. Schoenborn claimed a major decision win and Peter Moen secured a pivotal pin that narrowed the deficit to two points entering the final bout.

Friday was the final home meet and the final bow for Bemidji’s seniors.

“Overall, it’s been nice working with this senior class,” Bahr said. “They’re a great bunch of young men and I’m sure will be very successful in their careers after they leave Bemidji High School.”

The Lumberjacks will compete for a state tournament berth next Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Section 8AA team tournament in Thief River Falls.