GIRLS BASKETBALL: Second half start sinks Bemidji

A six-point Lumberjack lead at halftime flipped into a nine point deficit thanks to a 15-0 Laker run to open the second half, and BHS couldn’t come back despite a desperate push in the game’s final minutes.

“It all stemmed from that first six minutes of the second half,” Schreiber said. “I don’t think it came down to offense or defense at the end of the game, we just can’t give up a 15-0 run.”

Bemidji (10-11) was down four with four minutes before the break, but the Lumberjacks rattled off an 11-1 spurt before the horn sent them into the locker room with a 32-26 edge and the momentum.

But Detroit Lakes (10-11) answered back through Breanna Price. The 6-foot-2 forward opened the second half with eight straight, including six on second-chance opportunities. It gave DL its first lead since before the break at 34-32. Then, after a Laker three, Mikayla Markuson scored a pair of buckets inside to cap off the dominant 15-0 run.

Katie Alto finally stopped the bleeding for the Jacks with a three, but Detroit Lakes had taken all the momentum that Bemidji had built up.

“We’re playing 3A basketball against teams that are very, very competitive,” Schreiber said. “We can’t afford to let our foot off the gas for six minutes in the second half. It puts us in too big of a hole.”

Soon after, DL worked its way to its biggest lead of the night at 49-38 with an Emily Larson layup off an offensive rebound. After spotting the Lakers a double-digit lead midway through the second half, however, Bemidji started to mount its comeback.

Laura Bieberdorf scored four straight for the Lumberjacks, then found Grace Naig inside with a tight pass through traffic for another bucket. And after a Bieberdorf three, Rumer Flatness made it a three-point game at 57-54 with a pair of free throws.

But in the ensuing minute, BHS surrendered seven of the next eight to the Lakers. And although a hectic final surge for the Jacks got it within four, Detroit Lakes held on and winded out the clock for the 67-59 win.

“We played just fine the last eight, 10 minutes,” said Schreiber. “It was too much to come back. When you have to spend that kind of energy to get back into the game… it’s really hard to come back from.”

Bieberdorf tallied 12 points to lead the Jacks, while Flatness followed with nine and Samantha Edlund eight.

DL received 15 from Price and 14 from Markuson, while Abby Schramel and Emily Larson added 12 and 10, respectively. And although Bemidji held Detroit Lakes without a field goal in the final four minutes, the Lakers went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe to ice the game away.

The Lumberjacks will be back at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at the BHS Gymnasium.

DL 26 41 -- 67 BHS 32 26 -- 58 Bemidji -- Bieberdorf 12, Flatness 9, Edlund 8, Wade 7, Whelan 6, Morgan 5, Naig 4, Alto 3, Nicklason 3, Beard 2. Detroit Lakes -- Price 15, Markuson 14, Schramel 12, E. Larson 10, Kirchner 7, N. Larson 5, Kvebak 2, Manning 2.

