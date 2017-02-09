BOYS HOCKEY: Tatro nets hat trick in 4-1 BHS win

The victory extends the Lumberjacks’ winning streak to a season-best four games with three contests left in the regular season.

“I’m happy for Brady to get a hat trick,” said BHS head coach Wade Chiodo. “He works extremely hard and he’s a great leader and a great kid.”

Despite the score, the game lacked the energy Chiodo said he was looking for at this stage of the season.

“I thought we had heavy legs and I thought we weren’t thinking the game real quickly,” he said. “It was just one of those games where there was not a lot of intensity, not a lot of giddy up out there on the ice. We won the game but at this time of the year you gotta be playing always hard and doing things right. But we won, and I’ll take the W and we’re gonna move forward and get ready for Hermantown on Saturday.”

Neither team found a goal in the first period as the Jacks (13-8-1) held a 7-4 shots advantage through the opening 17 minutes. Each team came up empty on the man advantage in the frame, though BHS carried 51 power-play seconds into the second.

Only seven seconds remained in the advantage when Tatro flipped a shot past Joseph Jacques at the doorstep for the power-play goal.

Tatro bagged his second goal minutes later when he strode from out of the corner and squared up point-blank with the goaltender. The senior then swatted the puck past Jacques to get to within a goal of a hat trick.

The multi-goalscorer almost assisted on a would-be third BHS goal but it was waved off by the officials. Tatro’s shot had been redirected in off Alex Pollock’s skate but an official ruled it to have been kicked in.

By the end of the second period, Bemidji had outshot Warroad (8-15-1) by more than 2-to-1, 23 shots to 9, as the Jacks held a 2-0 lead going into the final frame.

Hunter Olson pushed the lead to 3-0 after he connected on a pass from Josh Baker less than three minutes into the third.

Tatro completed his hat trick with 13:28 to go by batting a loose puck into the net for a 4-0 lead.

“It felt pretty good but it felt better to get the win tonight,” said Tatro of his hat trick, who also noted it was the first of his varsity career.

Warroad finally got on the scoreboard during a 5-on-3 advantage late in the third but the goal mattered little in the end.

Carson Olson stopped 13 shots to get the win in net for Bemidji.

Defending state champion and Class A No. 1 Hermantown will come into town Saturday, Feb. 11, for a 3 p.m. dual at the BCA. The Hawks defeated the Jacks 4-0 in the first round of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic in Duluth on Dec. 27.

But Bemidji is a much different team than it was six weeks ago.

“Hermantown’s a great team but I think we’ve improved a lot over the past few games here and hopefully we can keep it up and come out hard against them,” Tatro said.

WAR 0 0 1 -- 1 BHS 0 2 2 -- 4 First period -- no scoring Second period -- 1, BHS, Tatro (Pogue, Hartje), 0:44, PP; 2, BHS, Tatro (Pollock), 6:54. Third period -- 3, BHS, H. Olson (Baker), 2:39; 4, BHS, Tatro (Pollock, Lalli), 3:32; 5, WAR, Hallett (Wilmer, Marvin), 9:28, PP.

Saves -- C. Olson (BHS) 13; Jacques (WAR) 29.