BHS girls hockey falls to Buffalo 8-2 in playoff opener
BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team lost their Section AA playoff opener on Thursday, falling to Buffalo 8-2 in their play-in game in Buffalo.
Hannah Eller and Paige De La Hunt scored for the Jacks (4-21) in the first and third periods, respectively, while Nettie Kimble and Brooklyn Delap combined for 32 saves with shared time in net.
BHS will graduate five seniors: De La Hunt, Elli Hanson, Madison Schultz, Rachael Holm and Victoria Renblad.Buffalo 8, Bemidji 2 BEM 1 0 1 -- 2 BUF 4 3 1 -- 8
Bemidji scores -- First period: Hannah Eller (Leitner). Third period: De La Hunt (Holm, Schultz).