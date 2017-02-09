BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS falls to Duluth East

The Greyhounds (13-9) had four players in double figures, led by Malique Goulet with 19.

The Lumberjacks return to action Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host Anoka.

Duluth East -- Vatthaver 2 0-0 6; Seymour 2 6-8 10; Thompson 4 4-7 13; Winesett 1 0-0 3; Goulet 8 3-4 19; Carlson 5 6-10 16. Totals 22 19-29 67.

Bemidji -- Peterson 1 1-4 3; Rodgers 1 4-4 6; Carlson 0 2-2 2; Rolfes 8 1-3 19; Whiting 2 1-1 6; Snell 6 2-3 16; Roder 1 0-0 2; Beberg 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-17 58.