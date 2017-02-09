BHS swimmers lose in Duluth

Bemidji has two weeks off before it returns to action on Feb. 24-25, when it will host the Section 5A tournament at the BHS pool.

200 IM Relay: 1-Bemidji A 1:51.41. Other Bemidji: 5-Bemidji B 4:12.23.200 Free: 1-Zelen (Duluth) 1:54.53. Bemidji results: 4-A.Goodwin 2:09.83; 5-Ryan 2:10.84;6-G.Goodwin 2:13.12.200 IM: 1-Yung (Duluth) 2:16.67. Bemidji results: 2-Olson 2:21.53; 3-Yartz 2:25.79; 5-Forte 2:40.53.50 Free: 1-J.Jarvela (Duluth) 24.26. Bemidji results: 3-Graves 25.72; 5-Michalicek 26.25; 6-Berglund 26.26.Diving: 1-Rohrbaugh (Duluth) 283.85. Bemidji results: 2-H.Thorsgard 212.70; 3-B.Thorsgard 191.80; 7-Saari 138.60.100 Fly: 1-R.Zelen (Duluth) 58.33. Bemidji results: 4-Ryan 1:08.14; 5-A.Goodwin 1:11.55; 6-Michalicek 1:12.78.100 Free: 1-Sailstad (Duluth) 53.26. Bemidji results: 3-G.Goodwin 55.39; 4-Yartz 56.53; 7-Forte 59.07.500 Free: 1-Pitoscia (Duluth) 5:46.54. Bemidji results: 4-Graves 6:21.26.200 Free Relay: 1-Duluth A 1:38.76. Bemidji results: 3-Bemidji A (Forte, Michalicek, Yartz, A.Goodwin) 1:45.12; 4-Bemidji B (Blunck, H.Thorsgard, B.Thorsgard, Haubrich) 1:59.13.100 Back: 1-Hendricks (Bemidji) 1:02.38. Other Bemidji: 4-Berglund 1:09.40.100 Breast: 1-Olson (Bemidji) 1:07.03. Other Bemidji: None.

400 Free Relay: 1-Duluth A 3:36.04. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (G.Goodwin, Ryan, Yartz, Hendricks) 3:45.10; 4-Bemidji B (Graves, A.Goodwin, Forte, Olson) 3:57.68.