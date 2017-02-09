Ninth-grade wrestlers compete at state

Colton Hinrichs (145 pounds), Justin Nelson (170) and Chase Smith (189) all qualified for the tournament. Hinrichs and Nelson were region champions and Smith finished second.

Hinrichs placed first at state with a dominate performance at 145 pounds. He pinned his first two opponents to make it into the semifinals where Hinrichs continued his dominance with a 9-2 victory. Hinrichs was trailing in the final match until with 10 seconds left, he hooked up a throw and tossed his opponent to his back for a dramatic victory.

Nelson won his first match with a pin. He lost his second match by two points in sudden death overtime. Nelson won his next match and then lost in another close match. He wrestled

for seventh place and pinned his opponent in the first period.

Smith won his first match 8-3. He lost his next match by a point with seconds remaining. Smith dropped his final match 6-2.