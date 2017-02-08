GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji takes on Buffalo in playoff opener

Bemidji, which finished 4-20 overall, is the No. 9 overall seed after going 1-8 against 8AA foes.

Buffalo/Maple Lake is the No. 8 seed with an 8-16-1 overall record. The Bison went 0-7 in section play.

The Lumberjacks and Bison didn't meet in the regular season.

The winner of today's game will take on top-seeded Brainerd-Little Falls on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, in Brainerd. The Warriors finished 23-2 overall.

Roseau (15-8-1) is the section's No. 2 seed and will take on No. 7 North Wright County (10-13-2) in the first round. No. 3 St. Cloud (17-7-1) will host No. 6 River Lakes (8-17) in the first round while No. 4 Sartell/Sauk Rapids (17-6-2) is set to host No. 5 Moorhead (9-13-3).

The semifinal games are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the home of the higher seeded team while the section finals will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at a neutral site.

This year's Class AA state tournament is set to begin Feb. 22-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.