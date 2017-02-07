"That was always on the back of our minds," Pollock said, referring to Tuesday's rematch with the Thunderhawks at Bemidji Community Arena. "We definitely wanted to get back at them for what happened last year."

Matt Fitzgerald didn't forget either.

Bemidji's goalie had made 24 saves in that game, only to fall short of advancing past the first round once again.

"For the second or third year guys who were here last year, it gave us a little bit of extra incentive to go out there and get a win," Fitzgerald said.

On Tuesday night in Bemidji, the Lumberjacks exacted their revenge.

Pollack scored a pair of goals and Fitzgerald made 29 saves as the Lumberjacks topped the Class AA No. 9 Thunderhawks 5-2 in a rough-and-tumble rematch.

"We've been playing pretty well the past couple weeks, so it's nice to be rewarded with some goals," BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said.

The Lumberjacks (12-8-1), fresh off a 2-0 upset of section 8AA rivals (and Class AA No. 17) St. Michael-Albertville, didn't waste any time against the Thunderhawks (16-5-1).

Pollock scored the game's first goal just 1 minute, 4 seconds into play, which was a preview of what was to come. The Lumberjacks scored five goals in the first two periods on an efficient 14 shots.

"Once I spared that first goal, I think we knew we can't let up now," Pollock said. "We couldn't do what we did last year. We let them crawl back into the game. We had to keep our foot on the pedal and that's what we did."

Brady Tatro made it 2-0 midway through the first period, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with Rapids' Jack Bowman and Blake McLaughlin in the penalty box.

In the second period, Bemidji once again struck quickly. Josh Baker stole the puck from a Rapids defender right in front of Thunderhawks' goaltender Zach Stejskal and easily backhanded it into the net 59 seconds into the frame.

Jarrett Lalli made it 4-0 at the 7:43 mark, slapping a shot from the right dot on the power play. Pollock finished off the second period with his second tally right after a Rapids power play opportunity came up empty.

Bemidji went into the locker room up 5-0 on the Thunderhawks, thanks in part to Fitzgerald's solid goaltending.

"Fitzy's been locked in for us," Chiodo said. "He's been playing well for the last four or five starts. He's just locked in."

Fitzgerald had many impressive saves but perhaps the best came in the first period. St. Cloud State recruit Micah Miller tried a wraparound to the goalie's right side. Fitzgerald got a blocker on it but the rebound fell to Rapids' Drake Anderson, who tried to fire it home but found the glove instead.

"I've been working on trying to see pucks better, and the boys are getting guys out of the way for me," Fitzgerald said.

The Thunderhawks got two goals in the third period, both on the power play. Miller scored just 25 seconds into the frame to cut Bemidji's lead to 5-1. John Stampohar made it 5-2 with 25 seconds left in the game to give Rapids their other goal.

Bemidji went 2-for-6 on the power play while Rapids was 2-for-7; the game featured 18 penalties and more than a few after-the-whistle scrums. The teams had to be separated after some confusion at the horn when Bemidji's Chase Hartje hit a Thunderhawks player. He was called for a five-minute major.

"Whenever we play these guys, it's a huge rivalry game and chirping goes on with both sides," Pollock said. "It was a fun game to play in. A high-tempo game with great atmosphere. It was an all-around good game."

The Lumberjacks continue their homestand this week when they host Warroad on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Class A No. 1 Hermantown on Saturday, Feb. 11. BHS has won three straight since back-to-back losses against Alexandria and Brainerd.

"The pieces are in place," Chiodo said. "The kids are buying into what we're doing and they're working hard in practice right now."

Bemidji 5, Grand Rapids 2

GR 0 0 2 -- 2

BHS 2 3 0 -- 5

First period: 1, BHS, Pollock (Tatro) 1:04; 2, BHS, Tatro (Hartje, Lalli) 6:31, PP. Penalties—GR, Bowman (Interference), 5:45; GR, McLaughlin (Slashing), 5:45; BHS, Pollock (Slashing), 13:53; BHS, Pickett (Tripping), 15:46.

Second period: 3, BHS, Baker (unassisted) 0:59; 4, BHS, Lalli (Hartje) 9:17, PP; 5, BHS, Pollock (Picket, Fitzgerald) 13:26. Penalties—GR, McLaughlin (Slashing), 2:43; BHS, Lalli (Roughing), 2:43; GR, Bowman (Cross Checking), 6:12; BHS, Baker (Cross Checking), 11:08; BHS, Hammitt (Roughing), 14:05; BHS, Olson (Hooking), 17:00.

Third period: 6, GR, Miller (McLaughlin) 0:25, PP; 7, GR, 16:35, PP. Penalties—BHS, Nei (Slashing), 4:02; GR, Heitkamp (Slashing), 4:02; GR, Graeber (Holding), 5:19; GR, Heitkamp (Slashing), 13:24; BHS, Mannausau (Roughing), 16:41; BHS, Hammitt (Roughing), 16:41; GR, Groeber (Roughing), 16:41; BHS, Hartje (Boarding, 5 minute major), 17:00.

Shots On Goal—GR 7-7-6--20; BHS 8-9-12--29. Goalies (Shots-Saves)—GR, Stejskal (29-24); BHS, Fitzgerald (20-18). Power Plays-Opportunities—GR, 2-for-7; BHS, 2-for-6.