BHS gymnastics team sweeps finale

After falling to Class A No. 1 Detroit Lakes last weekend, the Lumberjacks returned to form with a score of 136.400, topping the PR/M/N's 115.600 mark.

BHS won all four events, topping Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis in vault (35.450-32.700), bars (33.900-24.300), beam (32.650-29.600) and floor (34.400-29.000).

Lauren Berg paced Bemidji, winning the all-around event with a 34.050 score, including top marks in vault (9.050) and floor (8.900). Courtney Mayer came close behind in second in the all-around with a 34.000 score. Also earning top scores were Alexis Solo in beam (8.300) and Tara Tesch in bars (8.900).

Olivia Fischer was the top finisher for Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis with a score of 30.450.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action at the Section 8AA meet, hosting at the Bemidji High School on Feb. 17.

Bemidji 136.400, Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis 115.600

Bemidji results: 1-Berg 34.050; 2-Mayer 34.000; 6-Solo 24.900; 7-Lauderbaugh 24.850; 9-Offerdahl 16.550; 11-Tesch 8.900; 12-Schmidt 8.850; 13-Lucas 8.750; 14-Lundquist 7.500.