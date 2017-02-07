NORDIC SKIING: Lumberjacks qualify for state meet

"It was an incredible afternoon as far as their skiing. They had put themselves in a really good position going into the afternoon pursuit, and they stepped it up even more," BHS head coach Mark Walters said. "Just a great job of skiing, we couldn't be happier. In my coaching history, 14 years with the high school, this is the first time we've ever taken a full girls team to state."

Sadie Hamrin placed third in 36:36.68, while Kinley Prestegard's time of 37:15.68 was good for sixth. Gwendoline Youso and Sierra Freyholtz notched top-15 finishes with marks of 38:18.68 and 38.29.3, respectively.

Bemidji senior Timothy Youso finished third individually overall with a 31:43.32 time in the boys combined pursuit to qualify for state, while junior Soren Dybing finished in 32:56.81, good for 11th and a state qualification.

"On the boys side, we were in quite a little battle this afternoon. Only three points separated the second-place team going to state," said Walters. "We are sending two experienced guys back to state, so that's a plus."

The state event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Girls Race

Team scores: Little Falls 386; Bemidji 370; Moorhead 336; Brainerd 332; St. Cloud Tech 329; Alexandria 312; St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell; Willmar 205; Ottertail Nordic 180; Detroit Lakes 156; TrekNorth 86; St. Cloud Apollo 82.

Individual winner: Kendal Hendrickson, Little Falls 35:11.91.

Bemidji results: 3-Sadie Hamrin 36:36.68 (18:40-17:56.68); 6-Kinley Prestegard 37:15.68 (18:47-18:28.68); 11-Gwendoline Youso 38:18.68 (19:03-19:15.68); 14-Sierra Freyholtz 38:29.3 (18:59-19:30.30); 25-Quinn Schollett 40:25.8 (19:32-20:53.80); 27-Anna Gislason 40:38.7 (20:09-20:29.70); 32-Arie Gislason 41:13.43 (21:01-20:12.43).

TrekNorth results: 54-Linnea Goodwin 45:45.89 (23:05-22:40.89); 62-Lexi Bergeson 50:00.89 (25:40-24:20.89).

Boys Race

Team scores: Brainerd 380, Little Falls 371, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell 350, Bemidji 343, Alexandria 283, Moorhead 274, St. Cloud Tech 264, Detroit Lakes 239, Rocori 215, Ottertail Nordic 187, TrekNorth 152, Willmar 147, St. Cloud Apollo 142.

Individual winner: Hunter Zupko, Little Falls 30:03.76

Bemidji results: 3-Timothy Youso 31:43.32 (15:58-15:45.32); 11-Soren Dybing 32:56.81 (16:08-16:48.81); 23-Nick Palmer 34:16.78 (16:39-17:37.78); 24-Zac Skoe 34:19.89 (16:37-17:42.89); 31-William Schwindt 35:54.14 (18:00-17:54.14); 32-James Siems 35:54.18 (18:00-17:54.18); 43-Tommy Saxton 37:16.14 (18:40-18:36.14);

TrekNorth results: 36-Will Hawkins 36:17.14 (18:22-17:55.14); 67-Josh Fulton 42:52.26 (20:49-22:03.26); 74-Blake Bergeson 46:50.17 (23:55-22:55.17); 75-Isaac Kruse 48:34.1 (24:47-23:47.10).