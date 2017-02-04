BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji clicks for 73-65 win

“When our team clicks, we’re really good,” the senior guard said. “We played our game, our style. We pushed it in transition, and we were clicking on all cylinders on offense.”

After jumping ahead 7-0, the Lumberjacks (12-5) worked out to a 17-8 lead on a Rolfes layup five minutes in. The Hawks (7-14) soon responded with a 7-0 run, getting within one at 20-19, but then BHS took back control with 11 of the next 13.

Linaes Whiting then started a 6-0 spurt for Bemidji with a midcourt dime, hitting Nate Snell in stride for a transition bucket. Cody Roder kept the streak alive on the defensive end, coming up with three blocks and a steal in a four-possession span, allowing BHS to pull ahead 39-29 shortly before halftime.

Seven quick points early in the second half saw the Jacks out to a convincing 49-35 advantage. Rolfes soon after exploded with six straight points in 44 seconds, and then found Jeremy Beberg with a nifty wrap-around pass for a bucket on the block. It gave Bemidji a 19-point lead, the largest of the afternoon.

“(Rolfes) has done that multiple times this season where he’s just given us a charge on offense,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “He does it with not always scoring… but a lot of times it’s setting up other guys to finish. Giving them a nice bounce pass for the bucket. He did it all today, and it was key to our offense for sure.”

Even still, Hermantown started chipping away, going on a 12-2 run to get back into it. A deep David Birkeland three, still with six minutes remaining, brought it within single digits at 63-54.

Despite amped up pressure and chaotic play, however, the Jacks answered with crucial plays and never led their lead slip under eight.

Jace Peterson and Whiting both got big layups to drop late, and soon after Rolfes drew a charge -- his third of the game -- to silence the Hawks’ comeback bid.

By the final horn, Bemidji outlasted Hermantown for the 73-65 win.

“We believe, as a team, we can go pretty far in our section,” said Rolfes. “When we click, we’re a pretty good team and pretty tough to beat.”

Rolfes scored a career-high 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go along with four assists and four steals. Whiting added 13 points while Snell tallied 11.

The Hawks got 22 from Nate Soumis and 18 from Birkeland in the loss.

“We have to play (selfless) if we want to go far,” Peterson said. “We have to play team-basketball. The guys believe that, too. That’s gonna take us far. If we play that way, every night, good things are gonna happen. Guys have bought in.”

The Lumberjacks will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, against Duluth East in Duluth.

Bemidji 73, Hermantown 65

HHS 33 32 -- 65

BHS 40 33 -- 73

Bemidji: Rolfes 24, Whiting 13, Snell 11, Carlson 8, J. Peterson 8, Roder 5, Beberg 4.

Hermantown: Na. Soumis 22, Birkeland 18, Lenz 8, Bich 7, Bauman 4, Carlson 3, Corradini 3.