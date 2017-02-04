BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks upset STMA

The Lumberjacks scored on the power play in the first period and added another late in the third to to unseat the Class AA No. 17 Knights with a 2-0 win on the road.

Ryan Pogue scored a first-period power play goal, assisted by Alex Pollock and Chase Hartje, to give Bemidji (11-8-1) an early 1-0 lead.

That lead stood until late in the third period.

STMA (14-4-2) appeared to have scored the game-tying goal with just under three minutes to play.

Although it looked like the puck went over the goal line, the officials didn’t see it, and the teams played on.

The Lumberjacks took advantage and scored in transition to make it 2-0 with a goal by Pollock. Brady Tatro and Harje assisted on the play, which came at the 14:38 mark of the third period.

St. Michael outshot Bemidji 39-27; Lumberjacks goaltender Matt Fitzgerald stopped all 39 shots to earn the shoutout and get the win.

The Lumberjacks return to action Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they will host Grand Rapids at 7:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.