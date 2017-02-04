BHS swimmers 8th at Hibbing
HIBBING -- The BHS boys swimming and diving team took eighth place out of eight teams at the Hibbing Invitational on Saturday.
Sam Hendricks had the best finish for the Lumberjacks, taking second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.11 seconds.
Bemidji’s Grant Olson had a good showing in the 100 breaststroke, finishing fourth with a time of 1:23.06.
BHS’s 200 individual medley relay also had a top-10 finish. The team, consisting of Hendricks, Olson, Nikita Graves and Gabe Goodwin, took seventh with a time of 1:55.63.
The Lumberjacks return to action Thursday, Feb. 9, for a dual meet at Duluth East.
Team results
1-Simley 440; 2-Bloomington Jefferson 429; 3-Duluth; 349; 4-Hibbing 325; 5-Richfield; 259 6-Virginia 219; 7-Grand Rapids; 178 8-Bemidji 122.
Diving: 1-Pfau (BJ) 485.00. Bemidji results: 8-H.Thorsgard 329.20; 16-B.Thorsgard 276.20.
200 IM Relay: 1-Simley (Losinski, Schmalz, Anderson, McMillen) 1:45.67. Bemidji results: 7-BHS A (Hendricks, Olson, Graves, G.Goodwin) 1:55.63
200 Free: 1-Bowers (Richfield) 1:49.87. Bemidji results: 11-Hendricks 2:00.99; 15-Ryan 2:05.22; 18-A.Goodwin 2:08.39.
200 IM: 1-Anderson (Simley) 2:08.33. Bemidji results: 19-Olson 2:26.93; 21-Berglund 2:33.31; 25-Graves 2:41.69.
50 Free: 1-Zelen (Duluth) 23.14. Bemidji results: 13-G.Goodwin 25.43; 18-Forte 26.36; 27-Blunck 29.36; 28-Haubrich 32.04.
100 Fly: 1-Bowers (Richfield) 54.90. Bemidji results: 10-G.Goodwin 1:03.68; 20-Graves 1:13.94.
100 Free: 1-VonBerge (Simley) 50.81. Bemidji results: 20-Forte 58.95; 21-Berglund 59.08; 29-Haubrich 1:11.97.
500 Free: 1-Kinkade (Simley) 5:19.91. Bemidji results: 15-Ryan 5:59.03; 16-A.Goodwin 5:59.31
200 Free Relay: 1-Hibbing A (Iozzo, Cook, Stein, Borland) 1:33.57. Bemidji results: 12-BHS A (Ryan, Olson, Graves, A.Goodwin) 1:45.44; 18-BHS B (Forte, Blunck, Berglund, Haubrich) 1:54.75.
100 Back: 1-Odefey (Richfield) 1:01.05. Bemidji results: 2-Hendricks 1:01.11
100 Breast: 1-Schmalz (Simley) 1:04.70. Bemidji results: 4-Olson 1:08.39; 23-Blunck 1:23.06.
400 Free Relay: 1-Bloomington Jefferson A (Halaska, Le, Richard, Anderson) 3:29.15. Bemidji results: 11-BHS A (G.Goodwin, Ryan, A.Goodwin, Hendricks) 3:49.00.