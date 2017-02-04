BHS swimmers 8th at Hibbing

Sam Hendricks had the best finish for the Lumberjacks, taking second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.11 seconds.

Bemidji’s Grant Olson had a good showing in the 100 breaststroke, finishing fourth with a time of 1:23.06.

BHS’s 200 individual medley relay also had a top-10 finish. The team, consisting of Hendricks, Olson, Nikita Graves and Gabe Goodwin, took seventh with a time of 1:55.63.

The Lumberjacks return to action Thursday, Feb. 9, for a dual meet at Duluth East.

Team results

1-Simley 440; 2-Bloomington Jefferson 429; 3-Duluth; 349; 4-Hibbing 325; 5-Richfield; 259 6-Virginia 219; 7-Grand Rapids; 178 8-Bemidji 122.

Diving: 1-Pfau (BJ) 485.00. Bemidji results: 8-H.Thorsgard 329.20; 16-B.Thorsgard 276.20.

200 IM Relay: 1-Simley (Losinski, Schmalz, Anderson, McMillen) 1:45.67. Bemidji results: 7-BHS A (Hendricks, Olson, Graves, G.Goodwin) 1:55.63

200 Free: 1-Bowers (Richfield) 1:49.87. Bemidji results: 11-Hendricks 2:00.99; 15-Ryan 2:05.22; 18-A.Goodwin 2:08.39.

200 IM: 1-Anderson (Simley) 2:08.33. Bemidji results: 19-Olson 2:26.93; 21-Berglund 2:33.31; 25-Graves 2:41.69.

50 Free: 1-Zelen (Duluth) 23.14. Bemidji results: 13-G.Goodwin 25.43; 18-Forte 26.36; 27-Blunck 29.36; 28-Haubrich 32.04.

100 Fly: 1-Bowers (Richfield) 54.90. Bemidji results: 10-G.Goodwin 1:03.68; 20-Graves 1:13.94.

100 Free: 1-VonBerge (Simley) 50.81. Bemidji results: 20-Forte 58.95; 21-Berglund 59.08; 29-Haubrich 1:11.97.

500 Free: 1-Kinkade (Simley) 5:19.91. Bemidji results: 15-Ryan 5:59.03; 16-A.Goodwin 5:59.31

200 Free Relay: 1-Hibbing A (Iozzo, Cook, Stein, Borland) 1:33.57. Bemidji results: 12-BHS A (Ryan, Olson, Graves, A.Goodwin) 1:45.44; 18-BHS B (Forte, Blunck, Berglund, Haubrich) 1:54.75.

100 Back: 1-Odefey (Richfield) 1:01.05. Bemidji results: 2-Hendricks 1:01.11

100 Breast: 1-Schmalz (Simley) 1:04.70. Bemidji results: 4-Olson 1:08.39; 23-Blunck 1:23.06.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bloomington Jefferson A (Halaska, Le, Richard, Anderson) 3:29.15. Bemidji results: 11-BHS A (G.Goodwin, Ryan, A.Goodwin, Hendricks) 3:49.00.