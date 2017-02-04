The Lumberjacks finished only .575 points away from matching the school record.

Lauren Berg was Bemidji’s top all-around gymnast with a score of 32.6 to finish third. Cora Okeson placed first with a score of 38.325.

BHS will return home for a 6 p.m. meet against Park Rapids at the Gym Bin on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Results

All-Around

1-Okeson (DL) 38.325; Bemidji results: 3-Berg 32.6; 4-Lauderbaugh 32.45.

Floor

T1-Hegg, Okeson (DL) 9.65. Bemidji results: T4-Schmidt 9.05; 7-Solo 8.95; 8-Berg 8.7; 9-Lundquist 8.45; 10-Lauderbaugh 84.

Beam

1-Okeson (DL) 9.575. Bemidji results: 4-Lundquist 9.15; 6-Solo 8.8; 8-Morin 8.0; 9-Lauderbaugh 7.7; 10-Berg 6.725.

Bars

1-Lyngaas (DL) 9.75. Bemidji results: 6-Offerdahl 9.2; 7-Mayer 9.0; 8-Tesch 8.8; 9-Berg 8.0; 10-Lauderbaugh 7.35.

Vault

1-Jernberg (DL) 9.7. Bemidji results: 5-Berg 9.175; 7-Lauderbaugh 9.0; 8-Mayer 8.85; 9-Lucas 8.6; 10-Solo 8.35.BHS gymnasts edged by DL