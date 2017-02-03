Bemidji held the Spuds to three points in the heavyweight bout to tie the dual at 27-27 with the Jacks winning by tiebreaker, two pins to one.

The victory was the 130th for Bahr as BHS head coach, the most in school history.

“That’s nice seeing some of the faces of kids I’ve coached in the past,” said Bahr, who admitted he was surprised by the post-match ceremony that was held for him. “It just means I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a lot of great young men that have come through our program.”

Bryce Golden (106 pounds) started Bemidji off with a victory by fall, pinning Ryan Luthi in 3:07.

The Spuds took the next two bouts to take a 9-6 lead but the Jacks then rattled off five straight victories, winning four by two points or fewer, to pull ahead 21-9.

However, Moorhead got back into it with four straight wins to take a 24-21 lead, its first since it was 9-6 after the third bout. Clay Hall nearly pinned Hunter Schoenborn near the end of the second period of the 182-pound match but the Jack was able to hold him off and keep MHS from getting more than three points.

In the penultimate bout, Kaleb Beam (220) took Gunnar Olstad to the mat and pinned the Spud in 3:49, scoring a crucial six points for BHS as they regained a 27-24 lead.

Xavier Whalen and Muhamad Abdi met in the heavyweight bout. Abdi scored three points late to secure the win and a 27-27 tie in the match, but the Jacks won by tiebreaker.

Though Nic Geiger lost his 195-pound match to top-ranked Sam Grove, avoiding the technical fall was pivotal to the BHS win.

“It just shows the kids and reinforces the fact that every point counts, everything you do counts,” Bahr said. “Someone like Nic Geiger who wrestled more than likely the 195-pound state champion in Class AAA. Giving up a major instead of a tech fall is the difference in the match.”

The Lumberjacks will next host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Forest Lake and Melrose in a quadrangular next Friday, Feb. 10. The home finale is set for 5 p.m.

Willhite inducted into Hall of Fame

Jack Willhite, the founder and first head coach of the BHS wrestling program, was inducted into the Bemidji Wrestling Hall of Fame prior to Friday’s match. He coached the Jacks for two seasons from 1955-1957, winning region titles each year and sending 10 wrestlers to state while going 18-8 during that span. One of those wrestlers who qualified for state both years happens to be Darell Bahr, father of current coach Rance Bahr.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget because of all the things I remember going way back to its infancy when I started the program and what it's grown to,” Willhite said. “I was only here two years but how fortunate I was to have that team wind up winning the regional tournament in both years.”

The former coach also started the wrestling programs at Bemidji State College and Itasca Junior College. Willhite went on to coach wrestling and football at a number of Minnesota high schools before retiring in 1992 at the age of 62. He now lives in Minnetonka with his wife, Karen.

Bemidji 27, Moorhead 27

106: Bryce Golden (BEMI) over Ryan Luthi (MOOR) (Fall 3:08)

113: Xander Risdal (MOOR) over Cale Newby (BEMI) (Dec 3-0)

120: Arzheen Shahin (MOOR) over Joe Hudson (BEMI) (Fall 5:34)

126: Phillip Petrie (BEMI) over Keanan Wendt (MOOR) (Dec 7-6)

132: Owen Lucas (BEMI) over Brady Behrens (MOOR) (Dec 8-3)

138: Jon Solum (BEMI) over Jacob Larson (MOOR) (Dec 4-2)

145: Nate Golden (BEMI) over Brodie Sanders (MOOR) (Dec 5-4)

152: Chance Hinrichs (BEMI) over Trevor Larson (MOOR) (Dec 4-3)

160: Jack Lien (MOOR) over Corey McCallister (BEMI) (MD 14-4)

170: Riley Schock (MOOR) over Nick Peterson (BEMI) (MD 11-3)

182: Clay Hall (MOOR) over Hunter Schoenborn (BEMI) (Dec 9-4)

195: Samuel Grove (MOOR) over Nic Geiger (BEMI) (MD 14-1)

220: Kaleb Beam (BEMI) over Gunnar Olstad (MOOR) (Fall 3:50)

285: Muhamad Abdi (MOOR) over Xavier Whalen (BEMI) (Dec 3-0)