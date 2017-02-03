Holm commits to St. Catherine

“I think that soccer and hockey, they’re both a really big part of making me who I am so I really want to continue playing one or both,” Holm said. “And it ended up working out that I could play both. It worked perfectly for me.”

Holm said the opportunity to keep competing in soccer and hockey was a priority for her when making her college decision. She is a letterwinner in both sports, including a run of five straight seasons in soccer from 2012 to 2016, and has also served as captain of the soccer and hockey teams. The senior was named an All-Conference selection in soccer from 2013 to 2016 and helped guide the team to conference titles in her final two seasons.

Holm leads the Lumberjacks girls hockey team this year with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) as they enter the Section 8AA playoffs.

The St. Catherine Wildcats are NCAA Division III members of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“I’m really happy for all the support I’ve gotten here,” Holm said. “A lot of good people have gotten me here and the coaches are really helpful. It’s gonna be a big difference going to the cities but it’s gonna be a good step.”