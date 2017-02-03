GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS tops Park Rapids, 4-3

The Panthers (8-15-1) struck first early in the contest but Rachael Holm scored for the Lumberjacks (4-20-1) only a minute later to equalize.

Kali Kelm gave BHS a 2-1 lead with just 12 seconds remaining in the frame.

Paige De La Hunt added another goal for Bemidji in the second before Park Rapids closed the gap to 3-2 early in the third.

Alexis Leitner scored the eventual game-winning goal with 3:56 left for the Jacks. The Panthers made it a one-goal game once more with 1:47 left but Bemidji came away with the 4-3 win. BHS outshot Park Rapids nearly two-fold, 45-23.

The Lumberjacks will begin the Section 8AA playoffs next week. Seedings will be made by section coaches on Monday, Feb. 6.

Bemidji 4, Park Rapids 3

BHS 2 1 1-- 4

PR 1 0 2-- 3

First period -- 1, PR, Pingrey (Aletto, Hinckley Smith), 3:25; 2, BHS, Holm (De La Hunt, Schultz), 4;39; 3, BHS, Kelm (Marcotte), 16:48.

Second period -- 4, BHS, De La Hunt (Schultz, Holm), 16:55.

Third period -- 5, PR, Pingrey (Johanning, Aletto), 2:33; 6, BHS, Leitner (Holm, Hanson), 13:04; 7, PR, Hinckley Smith (Vaudrin, Aletto), 15:13.