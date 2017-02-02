GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHS tops Duluth East

Bemidji outscored the Greyhounds (1-19) 28-23 in the first half and then 31-23 in the second half to earn the 13-point win.

Flatness led all scorers in the game with 22 points, she was the only player in double-digits for the Lumberjacks.

Bemidji had nine different players score in the victory.

Ashley Williams led Duluth East with 15 points.

The Lumberjacks return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4, when they travel to Staples-Motley for a noon game.

Bemidji 59, Duluth East 40

Bemidji (59) -- Sam Edlund 2 1-1 8; Lexi Wade 1 1-2 3; Laura Bieberdorf 2 2-2 6; Mackenzie Nickalason 1 1-2 3; Evette Morgan 2 3-3 7; Ciara Cermak 0 2-2 2; Ryssa Whalen 1 0-0 3; Grace Naig 0 5-8 5; Rumer Flatness 8 4-5 22. Totals 18 19-25 22.

Duluth East (46) -- Macy Hermanson 2 0-0 4; Erin Teichroew 2 0-0 4; Ashley Williams 6 1-2 15; Sam Velander 1 0-0 2; Shay Callaway 0 1-2 1; Annie Reichoff 3 0-0 6; Miia Marple 2 0-0 4; Amy Ostazeski 5 0-0 10. Totals 21 2-4 46.

JV Game: Bemidji 58, Duluth East 40

Bemidji scoring -- Lyndsey Hildenbrand 6. Taylor Wade 2, Allison Beard 5, Rebecca Matheney 2, Shelby Andersen 6, Mackenzie Nicklason 5, Ciara Cermak 1, Klaryssa Whelan 4, Katie Alto 11, Macy Flatness 14, Morgan Schlee 2.