WRESTLING: Bemidji tops PL/PRB

The Jacks got pins from Nate Golden (138 pounds) in 1:32 and Hunter Schoenborn (182) in 1:47. Jon Solum (126) won by major decision in his bout, as did Nick Peterson (170).

Also picking up wins for Bemidji were Bryce Golden (113) and Chance Hinrichs (152).

The Jacks will return home for a dual meet with Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. BHS wrestling program founder and original head coach Jack Willhite will be inducted into the Bemidji Wrestling Hall of Fame prior to the match.

Willhite will be in the coaches room adjacent to the gymnasium from 6:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. to visit with any friends or former wrestlers.

Bemidji 44, PL/PRB 24

106. Evan Koering (PL) over Forfeit (BEM)

113. Bryce Golden (BEM) over Addisuone Harrison Dec 5-4

120. Joe Hudson (BEM) over Forfeit (PL)

126. Jon Solum (BEM) over Isaac Manthei (PL) Maj. Dec 15-5

132. Jake Poehler (PL) over Owen Lucas (BEM). Fall 3:47

138. Nate Golden (BEM) over Zack Tulenchick (PL). Fall 1:32

145. Evan Gravedahl (PL) over Allan Wouri (BEM). Fall 1:26

152. Chance Hinrichs (BEM) over Tim Ryan (PL) Dec. 7-2

160. Tucker Cain (PL) over Corey McCallister. Dec. 11-6

170. Nick Peterson (BEM) over Devin Richards (PL). Maj Dec. 13-0

182. Hunter Schoenborn (BEM) over Cody France (PL). Fall 1:47

195. Justin Neuman (PL) over Peter Moen (BEM) Dec. 13-9

220. Kaleb Beam (BEM) over Forfeit (PL)

285. Xavier Whalen (BEM) over Forfeit (PL)