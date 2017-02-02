Jace Peterson hit a step-back three early in the second half, giving the Lumberjacks (11-5) a 53-50 lead with 14 minutes to play.

But despite keeping the Thunderhawks’ high-scoring offense in check until then, Grand Rapids (14-4) exploded, outscoring BHS 47-27 in the final 14.

“We know they’re a high scoring team,” Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson said. “Our plan was to try to keep them in check, but that got away from us in the second half. We scored enough points to win most basketball games... but give up 97 and it’s hard to win.”

BHS controlled the tempo early on, largely in part to the efforts of Nate Snell. The senior forward couldn’t miss, scoring 16 of the Lumberjacks’ first 20. Snell’s fireworks, including four makes from downtown, had BHS out to a 20-11 lead just over five minutes in.

“Guys recognized that he was hot, and got him the ball, and he kept draining them,” said Peterson. “It was huge to stick around with a high-scoring team like Grand Rapids.”

The Thunderhawks came back from there, responding with an 11-2 run that was capped off by Nate Seelye’s step-back three to tie it at 22-22.

Bemidji got hot again from three, however, as triples from Kade Peterson, Caden Rolfes and Snell gave BHS back its cushion. Then Rolfes went coast to coast for a layup, putting the Jacks ahead 37-29.

Another Grand Rapids spurt -- this one 8-2 -- kept things close, but the Lumberjacks held a 43-39 halftime lead.

A 12-2 run gave GR some second-half separation with a 62-55 advantage, but the Thunderhawks kept soaring from there.

With six minutes remaining, Jake Skelly nailed a pull-up three to give Grand Rapids an 80-65 edge, the largest lead of the night.

Their advantage hit 20 on a pair of Seelye free throws before Jace Peterson made a three 20 seconds before the buzzer. The triple hardly made a dent in the difference, however, as the Thunderhawks soared to the 97-80 win.

Snell finished with 24 points, 19 coming in the first half. Rolfes added 20, while Jace Peterson added 13.

Grand Rapids was paced by a game-high 25 from Seelye, followed by 22 from Skelly and 20 from Brock Schrom.

They’ve got three really top-notch players. It was difficult,” Peterson said. “We tried to contain Skelly and Seelye, and I thought we did a decent job of it in the first half. But we really ran out of gas defensively.”

The Jacks will return to the BHS Gymnasium at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, hosting Hermantown in hopes of returning to the win column.

“We won’t worry about it. They’re a good team,” Peterson said of Thursday’s loss. “We’re alright. We’ll bounce back, we’ll learn some things, we’ll look at film and apply it to the next game.”

Grand Rapids 97, Bemidji 80

GR 39 58 -- 97

BHS 43 37 -- 80

Grand Rapids -- Seelye 25, Skelly 22, Schrom 20, Bachman 13, George 8, Namyst 5, Prochazka 4.

Bemidji -- Snell 24, Rolfes 20, J. Peterson 13, Carlson 7, Beberg 6, Rodgers 5, K. Peterson 3, Bieberdorf 2.