BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks roll past Rams

The Lumberjacks (10-8-1) scored three second-period goals over a span of less than four minutes to end what had been a tight, scoreless contest until that point.

In a game that carried Section 8AA playoff seeding implications, the intensity on the ice rivaled that of a playoff matchup.

“Roseau is a big rival of ours and I think the way we played today is exactly how we need to play in playoffs,” BHS senior Brady Tatro said.

The Rams (14-7), ranked No. 20 in the latest Class AA poll, had beaten Bemidji 3-2 in Roseau on Dec. 22.

“This was definitely a huge game for us to win,” senior Alex Pollock said. “They beat us over in their barn so it was definitely good to beat them here in our barn. It’s a big confidence builder for us. It’s a good step going forward for sure.”

The first period was played about as evenly as possible with each team totalling 11 shots. Matt Fitzgerald and Willie Woolever each snagged their share of quality saves to keep the game scoreless through one.

More than halfway through the game, the scoreboard was still stuck at 0-0 when Bemidji ended the drought.

WIth 7:58 left in the second, Leo Spry blasted a shot off the pads of Woolever. Alex Pollock was there to pounce on the rebound and slid it into the back of the net.

Minutes later, Hunter Olson was brought down by a Rams defender on a 1-on-1 situation, drawing a holding penalty that put the Jacks on the power play.

Early in the advantage, Chase Hartje blasted a shot through traffic for the power-play goal with 4:47 left in the period.

With momentum on its side, Bemidji needed only another 15 seconds to jump ahead by another goal. Spry put one in the cage with the help of Pollock and Tatro to increase the lead to 3-0 with 4:32 left in the second.

“It was crucial,” BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said of the goal outburst. “The momentum switched and our kids started to find the net, shooting the puck and obviously it was huge.”

Hunter Olson beat Woolever glove side with his wrister to add some insurance to the Bemidji lead early in the third to cap the game at 4-0.

Fitzgerald stopped all 24 shots he faced as he earned the shutout victory in goal for BHS.

February is a busy month that is packed with important games for the Jacks as they close out the regular season. The Jacks will face four currently-ranked schools, including the team that eliminated them in last year’s state tournament quarterfinals (Grand Rapids) and last season’s Class A champion (Hermantown).

Next on the docket for BHS is a road game against Section 8AA foe and No. 17-ranked St. Michael-Albertville at 3 p.m. Saturday. Bemidji has not met STMA since last year’s section semifinals, a 4-0 home win.

“These next couple games are definitely huge for us,” Pollock said. “We’ve gotta get back in the mix. We started off a little slow but all that matters is that we’re on a hot streak going into playoffs.”

Bemidji 4, Roseau 0

ROS 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 3 1 -- 0

First period -- no scoring

Second period -- 1, BHS, Pollock (Spry, Tatro), 9:02; 2, BHS, Hartje (Lalli), 12:13, PP; 3, BHS, Spry (Pollock, Tatro), 12:28.

Third period -- 4, BHS, H. Olson (unassisted), 1:42.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BHS) 24; Woolever (ROS) 26.