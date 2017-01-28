BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS drops nailbiter

The Lumberjacks (10-4) were behind 38-29 at halftime to the Cardinals (10-4) in a matchup that featured two of the top teams in Section 8AAA.

Bemidji rattled off 11 straight points to take a 40-38 lead to begin the second half.

Alexandria tied it at 40-all with 11:23 left to end its drought. The basket marked the last time the game would be tied as the Cardinals led the rest of the way, including by as many as nine points (51-42).

However, the Jacks crept back into it in the final moments of the game, eventually closing the gap down to 60-58 with 16 seconds left.

Jace Peterson got a steal and called timeout with under eight seconds left. Caleb Carlson let go of a three in the final seconds but it did not fall as Alexandria eventually came away with a 61-58 victory.

Caden Rolfes scored a team-high 21 points for the Jacks while Carlson contributed 12.

Bemidji will travel to East Grand Forks for its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.