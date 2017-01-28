GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji battles back, falls to Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA -- The BHS girls hockey team battled back from two goals down but fell 3-2 to Alexandria on Saturday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks (3-19-1) trailed the Cardinals (12-9-1) by a goal after the first period due to Josie Minnerath’s strike at 13:14 of the period.
But a pair of penalties late in the first handed Bemidji a 5-on-3 advantage that carried into the second period. A little less than a minute into the frame, Alexis Leitner tied it up on the two-player advantage with a goal that was set up by Rachael Holm and Shannon McBride.
Calley Richardson and Megan Pesta each scored later in the second to give Alexandria a 3-1 lead entering the third.
Madison Schultz cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:20 left in regulation as Holm and Paige De La Hunt picked up assists on the goal. De La Hunt has now recorded a point in nine consecutive games.
The Jacks tried to scrape together a game-tying goal but the Cardinals escaped with the 3-2 win.
Nettie Kimble made 21 saves in goal for BHS.
Bemidji will return to the Bemidji Community Arena for its home finale against Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2
BHS 0 1 1-- 2
ALX 1 2 0-- 3
First period -- 1, ALX, Minnerath (Richardson, Trosvig), 13:14.
Second period -- 2, BHS, Leitner (Holm, McBride), 0:55, PP; 3, ALX, Richardson (Ellingson, Kopp), 5:31; 4, ALX, Pesta (Ellingson, Kopp), 6:44.
Third period -- 5, BHS, Schultz (Holm, De La Hunt), 7:40.
Saves -- Kimble (BHS) 21; Gay (ALX) 10.