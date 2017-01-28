GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji battles back, falls to Alexandria

But a pair of penalties late in the first handed Bemidji a 5-on-3 advantage that carried into the second period. A little less than a minute into the frame, Alexis Leitner tied it up on the two-player advantage with a goal that was set up by Rachael Holm and Shannon McBride.

Calley Richardson and Megan Pesta each scored later in the second to give Alexandria a 3-1 lead entering the third.

Madison Schultz cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:20 left in regulation as Holm and Paige De La Hunt picked up assists on the goal. De La Hunt has now recorded a point in nine consecutive games.

The Jacks tried to scrape together a game-tying goal but the Cardinals escaped with the 3-2 win.

Nettie Kimble made 21 saves in goal for BHS.

Bemidji will return to the Bemidji Community Arena for its home finale against Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 1 1-- 2

ALX 1 2 0-- 3

First period -- 1, ALX, Minnerath (Richardson, Trosvig), 13:14.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Leitner (Holm, McBride), 0:55, PP; 3, ALX, Richardson (Ellingson, Kopp), 5:31; 4, ALX, Pesta (Ellingson, Kopp), 6:44.

Third period -- 5, BHS, Schultz (Holm, De La Hunt), 7:40.

Saves -- Kimble (BHS) 21; Gay (ALX) 10.