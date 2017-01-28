BOYS HOCKEY: BHS topped late by Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA -- The BHS boys hockey team twice came back to tie Alexandria before a late goal gave the Cardinals a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks (9-8-1) fell behind 1-0 after Derek Berning’s goal with three minutes left in the first gave the Cardinals (13-5-3), who are ranked No. 8 in Class A, an early lead.
Hunter Olson one-timed a puck into the net off a feed from Ryan Pogue to knot it up at 1-1 six minutes into the second period.
Derek Dropik banged a rebound in to retake a 2-1 lead for Alex with 6:26 left in the second.
Trailing 2-1 to begin the third, Pogue fired a shot top shelf to draw the game even again just 1:34 into the final frame.
It seemed the game was destined to go to overtime until Micah Christenson’s shot was corralled by Berning for his second goal of the game and a 3-2 lead with 1:51 left.
Bemidji nearly equalized again with an attempt that went off the post but Alexandria held on for the 3-2 win.
The Jacks will return home for a pivotal Section 8AA matchup with Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2
BHS 0 1 1-- 2
ALX 1 1 1-- 3
First period -- 1, ALX, Berning (Powell), 14:00.
Second period -- 2, BHS, H. Olson (Pogue), 6:09; 3, ALX, Dropik (Bigger, Smith), 10:34.
Third period -- 4, BHS, Pogue (unassisted), 1:34; 5, ALX, Berning (Christenson), 15:09.