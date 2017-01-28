Search
    BOYS HOCKEY: BHS topped late by Alexandria

    By Austin Monteith on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:42 p.m.
    Bemidji High School forward Brady Tatro looks for a shot in Saturday's game at Alexandria. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Forum News Service)1 / 2
    Bemidji High School forward Hunter Olson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of Saturday's game in Alexandria. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Forum News Service)2 / 2

    ALEXANDRIA -- The BHS boys hockey team twice came back to tie Alexandria before a late goal gave the Cardinals a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

    The Lumberjacks (9-8-1) fell behind 1-0 after Derek Berning’s goal with three minutes left in the first gave the Cardinals (13-5-3), who are ranked No. 8 in Class A, an early lead.

    Hunter Olson one-timed a puck into the net off a feed from Ryan Pogue to knot it up at 1-1 six minutes into the second period.

    Derek Dropik banged a rebound in to retake a 2-1 lead for Alex with 6:26 left in the second.

    Trailing 2-1 to begin the third, Pogue fired a shot top shelf to draw the game even again just 1:34 into the final frame.

    It seemed the game was destined to go to overtime until Micah Christenson’s shot was corralled by Berning for his second goal of the game and a 3-2 lead with 1:51 left.

    Bemidji nearly equalized again with an attempt that went off the post but Alexandria held on for the 3-2 win.

    The Jacks will return home for a pivotal Section 8AA matchup with Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2

    BHS  0  1  1-- 2

    ALX  1  1  1-- 3

    First period -- 1, ALX, Berning (Powell), 14:00.

    Second period -- 2, BHS, H. Olson (Pogue), 6:09; 3, ALX, Dropik (Bigger, Smith), 10:34.

    Third period -- 4, BHS, Pogue (unassisted), 1:34; 5, ALX, Berning (Christenson), 15:09.

    Austin Monteith

    Austin Monteith is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He is an Illinois native and a Butler University graduate. Follow him on Twitter @amonteith92.

    amonteith@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9787
