GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks downed by Cards

Laura Bieberdorf and Rumer Flatness each tallied 10 points to lead Bemidji. Evette Morgan and Grace Naig chipped in eight points apiece for the Jacks.

Kayla Felkhake and Kiyana Miller scored a game-high 17 points each for Alexandria while Kendall Kohler added 15.

Bemidji will continue its road swing on Thursday, Feb. 2, when the Jacks will meet Duluth East for a 7 p.m. contest.

Alexandria 63, Bemidji 42

BHS 18 24-- 42

ALX 31 32-- 63

Bemidji -- Bieberdorf 10; Flatness 10; Morgan 8; Naig 8; Cermak 2; Alto 2; Schlee 2.

Alexandria JV 55, Bemidji JV 54

Bemidji JV -- T. Wade 16; M. Flatness 6; Hildenbrand 6; Alto 5; Anderson 4; Matthews 3; Nicklason 3; Cermak 2; Morgan 2.