BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks pounce on Prowlers, 56-51

On “Silent Night,” the Lumberjacks were anything but in a 56-51 win over Thief River Falls at the BHS Gymnasium.

“It’s fun for the kids,” Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson said. “It’s just fun. It’s fun for the kids to play at home, in front of their fans... It’s awesome to play at home and have a good turnout from the student body.”

The back-and-forth battle lasted all night, though Whiting’s three gave BHS (10-3) an early 12-7 lead. The Prowlers (8-6) responded with an 8-0 run, going ahead briefly before the Jacks answered back. After breaking an 18-18 tie with six straight points, Bemidji worked its way to a 33-29 advantage by halftime.

TRF still wouldn’t go away, however, sticking close until a Landon Kruckeberg layup put the Prowlers up 38-37. But on the next possession, Jace Peterson hit Jeremy Beberg down low with a one-handed dart of a pass, and Beberg finished the play to regain the lead with 13 minutes to play.

From then on, Bemidji never trailed again. The play sparked an 11-2 run that put BHS ahead 48-40, the largest lead of the night.

“That run was huge, but it all started with the defense. If we don’t hold them to two (points), we don’t have a run,” said Peterson. “We were able to get a run that gave us a little breathing room, and it allowed us to hang on.”

The Prowlers kept inching back, ultimately getting within one at 52-51 on a Brady Hoffard layup. But for the final 5 minutes, 33 seconds, the Lumberjacks didn’t surrender a single point.

Caleb Carlson stopped a 9-2 Thief River Falls run with a patient pump fake and score from the block, allowing Bemidji a bit of relief with a 54-51 advantage.

The defense continued to carry the weight from there, as the Jacks came out on top, 56-51.

Whiting paced BHS with 21 points, while Carlson added 15. The Prowlers received 19 from Hoffard and 11 from Will Anderson.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Alexandria.

Bemidji 56, Thief River Falls 51

TRF 29 22 -- 51

BHS 33 23 -- 56

Bemidji: Whiting 21, Carlson 15, Beberg 4, Bieberdorf 4, Snell 4, Rolfes 3, Peterson 2, Roder 2, Rodgers 1.

Thief River Falls: Hoffard 19, Anderson 11, McCullough 7, Graham 5, Zutz 5, Jobe 2, Kruckeberg 2.