GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS girls explode to 7-3 win

The Lumberjacks (3-18-1) created offense left and right as each goal was scored by a different player.

Ten Lumberjacks in all recorded at least a point. Paige De La Hunt, Maggie Marcotte and Maddie Hanson each posted three-point nights with a goal and two assists apiece.

Bemidji led 3-0 after the first period thanks to goals from Hannah Eller, Kali Kelm and Alexis Leitner.

The Jacks led by as many as seven after Madison Schultz made it 7-0 with her goal at 8:03 of the second period. Elli Hanson, Jacie Lalli and De La Hunt also found the back of the net in the middle frame.

The Pirates (3-18-2) scored the final three goals of the game, including two at the end of the second from Kylee Meier and one in the third from Macy Strem.

Brooklyn Delap tallied 19 saves in net for BHS, who outshot the visitors 30-22.

The Lumberjacks will now head to Alexandria for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Bemidji 7, Crookston 3

CRK 0 2 1-- 3

BHS 3 4 0-- 7

First period -- 1, BHS, Eller (De La Hunt), 5:56, PP; 2, BHS, Kelm (Marcotte), 9:33; 3, BHS, Leitner (Johnson, Hanson), 10:51.

Second period -- 4, BHS, Hanson (De La Hunt), 0:29; 5, BHS, De La Hunt (Marcotte, Lalli), 5:37; 6, BHS, Lalli (Hanson, Holm), 5:57; 7, BHS, Schultz (Marcotte, Kelm), 8:03; 8, CRK, Meier (Tiedemann, Strem), 12:22; 9, CRK, Meier (Tiedemann, Strem), 15:29.

Third period -- 10, CRK, Strem (Tiedemann), 14:27.