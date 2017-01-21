BOYS BASKETBALL: Storm overpower Jacks late

The Lumberjacks (9-3) trailed just 28-26 at halftime but the Storm (8-7) took control with a double-digit lead in the second half.

But Bemidji climbed back. Ryan Bieberdorf knocked down a corner three to get the Lumberjacks back within three at 47-44 with six minutes remaining.

“The gym was loud, the kids were excited, the bench was fired up,” said BHS head coach Travis Peterson. “The momentum was going our way, but then it kinda turned back the other way. There were little runs in the second half where it looked like it was starting to change, but then they got the momentum back again.”

Nathan Waldorf responded with a three of his own, giving the Storm back some breathing room. It sparked a 9-2 run as Sauk Rapids-Rice reestablished control with a 56-46 lead as Bemidji went cold from deep on three straight possessions.

“Playing from behind, I wasn’t disappointed with our three-point attempts. We needed to hit some,” said Peterson. “We put the odds in our favor… we set ourselves up, we just didn’t convert offensively.”

Cody Landwehr’s late baseline drive, resulting in a powerful dunk, served as the nail in the coffin as the Storm ran away with the 67-54 victory.

BHS played from behind for much of the first half. The Jacks took a 3-2 lead three minutes in with a Linaes Whiting deep ball, but the Storm scored the next eight.

Both teams established stingy defenses early on, keeping the offenses at bay. BHS was forced to play from behind for most of the half, but Caden Rolfes was able to give Bemidji a spark. The senior guard scored six of seven for the Jacks in a 7-2 spurt that brought BHS back into it. His last bucket, a creative reverse layup, tied the game at 21-21.

Sauk Rapids-Rice took seven of the next nine, but Bemidji battled back to a 28-26 deficit at the break.

The Lumberjacks got another two ties at 28-28 and 30-30 early in the second half, but then the Storm took off in a big way. Landwehr powered Sauk Rapids-Rice to a big 13-2 run with a one-handed slam, which put BHS in a 43-32 hole.

From there, the Lumberjacks went on a 12-4 run to make things interesting before the Storm pulled away for the 67-54 victory.

“We just didn’t sustain that run,” Peterson said. “The game is all about runs, and having more of them and longer runs than the opponents, obviously you’re gonna come out on top. They just had a little more than us down the stretch.”

Rolfes led Bemidji with 20 points, while Whiting added 11. BHS took five charges in the game, four in the first half.

Sauk Rapids-Rice got a game-high 23 from Anthony Massman, with Nathan Waldorf pitching in 16 and Landwehr 13.

The Lumberjacks will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, against Thief River Falls as the BHS Gymnasium.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Bemidji 54

BHS 26 28 -- 54

SRR 28 39 -- 67

Bemidji: Rolfes 20, Whiting 11, Carlson 6, Roder 6, Beberg 4, Snell 4, Bieberdorf 3.

Sauk Rapids-Rice: Massman 23, Waldorf 16, Landwehr 13, Deang 8, Milton-Baumgardner, Tretter 1.