BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS blows out Crookston for 75-38 win

The Lumberjacks (9-2) held a 36-23 halftime lead before holding the Pirates (6-6) to just 15 second-half points and shutting them out for nearly the final nine minutes.

“Execution-wise, we got better as the game went on definitely on both ends of the court,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “Defensively our rotations were a little off, but we fixed it in the second half and really wore them down, I think, with our number of guys that we can play and the speed at which we play.”

Four Lumberjacks broke double-digits in scoring, as junior Linaes Whiting led the way with 15 points. Senior Nate Snell followed with 14 points while seniors Caleb Carlson and Caden Rolfes chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

As has been the case throughout the team’s strong first-half start to the season, there was no easy way to slow down the Bemidji offense.

“Other teams can’t really pinpoint one player to shut down,” Snell said. “If one guy has an off game, usually somebody steps up and takes the wheel.”

“It’s really worked out worked out to our advantage this year because we’ve got a lot of weapons on offense,” Rolfes added.

The Lumberjacks tallied the first seven points of the game before a pair of baskets by the Pirates cut it to 7-4, the narrowest margin of the first half.

An 18-7 Bemidji run highlighted by treys from Ryan Bieberdorf and Adam Hogquist brought the Jacks to a 25-11 lead. Successive baskets from down low by Jeremy Beberg with a little more than a minute left in the half again secured a 14-point advantage for the Jacks, matching their largest lead.

Two quick threes by Todd Boerger ate into the Bemidji lead but Whiting buried his own shot from three-point land in the final seconds to guide the Jacks to a 36-23 halftime lead.

Bemidji kicked its game up a notch defensively in the second half.

After Crookston scored five straight points to make it a single-digit game at 36-28, the Jacks allowed only 10 more points the rest of the way.

In fact, Bemidji kept the Pirates off the scoreboard for the final 8 minutes, 50 seconds of the game. The Jacks ended the night on a 21-0 run as the lead jumped from 54-38 to 75-38 at the final horn.

Points in transition played a part in the run as takeaways turned into baskets.

“Transition offense is key for us in a game,” Rolfes said. “That’s our style of play. It carries us. Defense carries us.”

“Usually we can start a run by a big play on defense and that carries through 10, seven, eight minutes through the game,” Snell added.

Bemidji will now host Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off between the Section 8AAA foes.

Bemidji 75, Crookston 38

CRK 23 15 -- 38

BHS 36 39 -- 75

CRK -- Froeber 13; Waura 9; Boerger 6; N. Garmen 4; M. Garmen 2; Swenson 2; Winand 2.

BHS -- Whiting 15; Snell 14; Carlson 11; Rolfes 10; Beberg 7; Bieberdorf 5; Hogquist 5; Konecne 2; Milz 2; Needham 2; J. Peterson 2.