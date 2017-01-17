BOYS SWIMMING: Lumberjacks win duel at TRF

The Lumberjacks swept all three relays. In the 200 medley relay, Jonathan Berglund, Grant Olson, Gabe Goodwin and David Forte took first with a time of 2 minutes, 0.33 seconds.

In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Sam Hendricks, Luke Yartz, Lincoln Ryan and Al Goodwin taking first with a time of 1:45.80.

And in the 400 relay, it was Al Goodwin, Gabe Goodwin, Graves and Forte taking first in 4:05.24.

Hendricks won two events -- the 100 freestyle (56.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.53).

Al Goodwin took the 200 freestyle (2:10.61) while Gabe Goodwin won the 500 freestyle (6:08.73).

The Lumberjacks return to action Saturday, Jan. 21, when they will host the Section 8 true team tournament at the BHS pool.

Bemidji 105, Thief River Falls 48

200 Medley Relay: 1-BHS B (Berglund, Olson, G.Goodwin, Forte) 2:00.33. Other Bemidji: 2-BHS A (Yartz, Hendricks, Graves, Ryan) 2:06.28; 5-BHS C 2:28.17.

200 Free: 1-A.Goodwin (BHS) 2:10.61. Other Bemidji: 2-Olson 2:14.10; 5-B.Thorsgard 2:43.76

200 IM: 1-Olson 2:35.89. Other Bemidji: 2-Ryan 2:43.73; 4-B.Thorsgard 3:22.44.

50 Free: 1-Haubrich 32.67. Other Bemidji: 3-Graves 25.96; 4-A.Goodwin 26.32; 5-H.Thorsgard 32.24.

100 Fly: 1-Yartz 1:10.79. Other Bemidji: 5-Thorsgard 1:32.90.

100 Free: 1-Hendricks 56.51. Other Bemidji: 3-Ryan 58.00; 4-Michalicek 1:04.37.

500 Free: 1-G.Goodwin 6:08.73. Other Bemidji: 2-Graves 6:14.54; 3-Forte 6:33.69.

200 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Hendricks, Yartz, Ryan, A.Goodwin) 1:45.80. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS B 1:57.97.

100 Back: 1-Goodwin 1:07.21. Other Bemidji: 2-Berglund 1:13.80; 3-Michalicek 1:19.30.

100 Breast: 1-Hendricks 1:20.53. Other Bemidji: 2-Yartz 1:20.65; 3-Berglund 1:31.06.

400 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (A.Goodwin, G.Goodwin, Graves, Forte) 4:05.24. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS 4:23.66.