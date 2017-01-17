BOYS SWIMMING: Lumberjacks win duel at TRF
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team won every event en route to a 105-48 dual meet victory over Thief River Falls on Tuesday.
The Lumberjacks swept all three relays. In the 200 medley relay, Jonathan Berglund, Grant Olson, Gabe Goodwin and David Forte took first with a time of 2 minutes, 0.33 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Sam Hendricks, Luke Yartz, Lincoln Ryan and Al Goodwin taking first with a time of 1:45.80.
And in the 400 relay, it was Al Goodwin, Gabe Goodwin, Graves and Forte taking first in 4:05.24.
Hendricks won two events -- the 100 freestyle (56.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.53).
Al Goodwin took the 200 freestyle (2:10.61) while Gabe Goodwin won the 500 freestyle (6:08.73).
The Lumberjacks return to action Saturday, Jan. 21, when they will host the Section 8 true team tournament at the BHS pool.
Bemidji 105, Thief River Falls 48
200 Medley Relay: 1-BHS B (Berglund, Olson, G.Goodwin, Forte) 2:00.33. Other Bemidji: 2-BHS A (Yartz, Hendricks, Graves, Ryan) 2:06.28; 5-BHS C 2:28.17.
200 Free: 1-A.Goodwin (BHS) 2:10.61. Other Bemidji: 2-Olson 2:14.10; 5-B.Thorsgard 2:43.76
200 IM: 1-Olson 2:35.89. Other Bemidji: 2-Ryan 2:43.73; 4-B.Thorsgard 3:22.44.
50 Free: 1-Haubrich 32.67. Other Bemidji: 3-Graves 25.96; 4-A.Goodwin 26.32; 5-H.Thorsgard 32.24.
100 Fly: 1-Yartz 1:10.79. Other Bemidji: 5-Thorsgard 1:32.90.
100 Free: 1-Hendricks 56.51. Other Bemidji: 3-Ryan 58.00; 4-Michalicek 1:04.37.
500 Free: 1-G.Goodwin 6:08.73. Other Bemidji: 2-Graves 6:14.54; 3-Forte 6:33.69.
200 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Hendricks, Yartz, Ryan, A.Goodwin) 1:45.80. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS B 1:57.97.
100 Back: 1-Goodwin 1:07.21. Other Bemidji: 2-Berglund 1:13.80; 3-Michalicek 1:19.30.
100 Breast: 1-Hendricks 1:20.53. Other Bemidji: 2-Yartz 1:20.65; 3-Berglund 1:31.06.
400 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (A.Goodwin, G.Goodwin, Graves, Forte) 4:05.24. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS 4:23.66.