GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to Roseau

Paige De La Hunt got the Lumberjacks (2-17) on the board in the first, netting a goal at the 9:31 mark after Roseau took the first two of the period. The assist went to Madison Schultz, but it was the only scoring opportunity that Bemidji was able to capitalize on.

The Rams (11-6-1) broke out with three goals in the second, and then added another pair of scores in the third for the 7-1 victory.

Brooklyn Delap made 37 saves on the night opposed to seven for Roseau’s Kiana Flaig.

The Jacks will be back to the ice at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to take on East Grand Forks at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Roseau 7, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

RHS 2 3 2 -- 7

First period: 1, RHS, Kalhs (Ostroski) 4:07; 2, RHS, Murphy (Unassisted) 5:01; 3, BHS, De La Hunt (Schultz) 9:31.

Second period: 4, RHS, L. Santl (K.Santl, Byfuglien) 2:29; 5, RHS, Crosson (Byfuglien) 7:09; 6, RHS, L. Santl SH (Ostroski) 9:23.

Third period: 7, RHS, Bergstrom (Ostroski) 0:24; 8, RHS, K. Santl (Murphy, L. Santl) 6:14.

Saves: BHS, Delap 37; RHS, Flaig 7.