Laura Bieberdorf made two shots and made a pair of nice defensive plays down the stretch to help the Lumberjacks topple the Flyers 60-50 on Saturday afternoon at the BHS Gymnasium.

"She has showed up at the end of all these close games, whether it's hitting a big shot or getting a big steal," BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. "Or just hitting the free throws to close the game. It's been big."

The Lumberjacks (8-6) had seen their 11-point halftime lead slip away midway through the half. Little Falls (1-13) was beginning to make a comeback.

But the senior forward hit a three-pointer that rattled around and in with 2 minutes, 51 seconds to play, extending BHS's lead from 53-48 to 56-48.

Seconds later, she forced a steal as the Flyers tried to bring the ball up the court and drove in for a layup to make it 58-48.

Then, as the Flyers tried to hit a shot on their next possession, Bieberdorf leaped to grab the rebound after Little Falls missed a three.

She then capped the game with a nice assist inside to Grace Naig with 30 seconds to go.

"Everyone is just going out there and giving it their all," Bieberdorf said, crediting her clutch performances to her teammates. "We're all creating shots for our teammates and helping each other out."

Bieberdorf finished the game with 12 points—one of four Lumberjacks to reach double figures.

Naig, a senior center, had 14 points to lead BHS scorers while sophomore guard Rumer Flatness scored 12 and junior forward Lexi Wade 11.

Sophia Sowada led Little Falls with 25 points.

The Lumberjacks finish is more impressive considering how the game started. Little Falls shot out to a 12-2 lead in the first eight minutes of play.

However, the Lumberjacks—thanks to a solid first half from Wade, who scored all 11 of her points in the first 18 minutes—crawled back. BHS went on a 15-4 run and took its first lead of the game with 4:45 to go in the first half.

Flatness hit a three from the corner to cut Little Falls' lead to 16-15 then Wade stole a Little Falls pass and drove to the basket. She was fouled and hit two foul shots with 4:45 left to make it 17-16.

"Some of our shots just weren't falling," Bieberdorf said of the Lumberjacks' first half. "But we were really working on defense. That got us into the flow of things and our shots started falling again."

"The fact that the girls held their poise... we missed 10 of our first 11 shots," Schreiber said. "A lot of times, a team will let that carry over onto defense, but we played hard on defense and that gave us the opportunity to get back into the game."

The Lumberjacks eventually took a 33-22 lead into halftime and got it up to 46-33 (13 points) with 10 minutes to go in the second half before the Flyers started to cut back into the lead.

"In the second half, we got away from some of the things we did in the first half that made us successful," Schreiber said. "We played a little too high and we were letting transition baskets happen. But then we locked back down."

Free throws were a big reason why. The Lumberjacks were 16-for-18 (88 percent) on the night.

"We work hard on that in the offseason," Bieberdorf said. "One of our goals on the season was to shoot 70, 75 percent from the foul line as a team. I think we're at 76 right now. It's a strength for sure."

The Lumberjacks return to the court next Friday, Jan. 20, when they will host Superior (Wisc.) to end a five game homestand.

"We're 8-6 right now. Our goal going into this five-game homestand was to go 4-1," Schreiber said. "We're 3-1 on it now. And to be two games over .500 at this point in the season, I was hoping for 10 wins on the year. We're at eight already. The potential for us to do good things is there. To be at about the halfway point and be above .500, we're doing the right things."

Bemidji 60, Little Falls 50

LF—Steinmetz 1 0-0 3; Geisenhof 1 1-2 3; Motschke 2 0-0 4; Bassett 2 0-0 5; Young 2 2-2 6; Sowada 11 3-5 25; Mammenga 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 7-13 50.

BHS—Edlund 1 0-0 2; Wade 4 3-3 11; Bieberdorf 4 2-2 12; Morgan 1 2-2 5; Cermak 1 0-0 2; Whelan 0 2-2 2; Naig 4 6-7 14; Flatness 4 2-2 12. Totals 19 16-18 60.