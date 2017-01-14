WRESTLING: Jacks take fifth at Rick Lee Duals

The Lumberjacks went 3-0 on the final day of the tournament with victories over Big Lake (27-25), Thief River Falls (45-21) and Grand Rapids (27-6) to finish at 5-1 overall as Pool B winners.

“I think to finish fifth overall in this tournament and to be Pool B champions says a lot about our kids and their effort this weekend,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said.

Perham won the tournament with its 3-0 finish in Pool A as the Yellowjackets ended the meet undefeated.

The Jacks trailed 16-0 after losing their first five bouts against Big Lake but picked themselves up and won seven of their next eight to narrow the deficit to 25-21 entering the final match.

Xavier Whalen needed to get at least a technical fall to give Bemidji enough points for the dual win in his heavyweight bout. The senior did one better and pinned Cody Klug in 3 minutes, 25 seconds to clinch the comeback win.

“I was just making sure I tried my best,” Whalen said. “I hurt my shoulder at the end of yesterday so I was trying just to fight through that and come out with the win for the team.”

“Sometimes it sounds easy to pin somebody but when that’s all (the opponent has) to avoid, it can be difficult,” Bahr said. “So Xavier did a good job there.”

In the second match Saturday, Darren Roth (106) and Clay Olsen (113) started things off with a pair of pins to hand BHS a 12-0 lead over Thief River Falls. The Prowlers narrowed it to 18-9 before Nate Golden (138) won his second overtime match in as many days to get an 8-7 win over Cole Johnson in three overtimes to extend the score to 21-9.

The Jacks led 30-18 going into Nic Geiger’s 182-pound bout. The sophomore trailed by eight points but turned it around in the third period, sealing the deal by pinning Hunter Roller with only two seconds left on the clock.

“You can never give up,” Geiger said. “You always have to just keep wrestling to the very end and just tire them out and gotta pin them in the end.”

“Nic is one of those young men, just like many of our wrestlers, that never gives up and always, always keeps going to improve himself,” Bahr said.

Bemidji went on to beat the Prowlers 45-21 and completed their unbeaten Saturday with a 27-6 victory over Grand Rapids, a brief match that featured eight double forfeits.

The Jacks will next face Frazee, who placed second in the tournament, in a road dual meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Rick Lee Duals Results

1-Perham; 2-Frazee; 3-Kenyon-Wanamingo; 4-Litchfield; 5-Bemidji; 6-Grand Rapids; 7-Thief River Falls; 8-Big Lake; 9-Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena; 10-Brainerd; 11-Farmington; 12-Bloomington Kennedy; 13-Detroit Lakes; 14-BGMR; 15-Deer River; 16-Ottertail Central.

1st-4th

Perham 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 21

Frazee 32, Litchfield 19

Frazee 31, Kenyon-Wanamingo 28

Perham 40, Litchfield 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo 32, Litchfield 24

Perham 45, Frazee 22

5th-8th

Bemidji 27, Big Lake 25

Grand Rapids 38, Thief River Falls 37

Grand Rapids 37, Big Lake 29

Bemidji 45, Thief River Falls 21

Thief River Falls 35, Big Lake 33

Bemidji 27, Grand Rapids 6

9th-12th

Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 45, Brainerd 27

Farmington 33, Bloomington Kennedy 32

Bloomington Kennedy 36, Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 34

Brainerd 54, Farmington 17

Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 43, Farmington 22

Brainerd 36, Bloomington Kennedy 30

13th-16th

Detroit Lakes 34, Ottertail Central 33

Deer River 36, Badger-GB-MR 35

Detroit Lakes 44, Badger-GB-MR 27

Ottertail Central 39, Deer River 38

Detroit Lakes 45, Deer River 27

Badger-GB-MR 42, Ottertail Central 29

Bemidji Results

Match 4 Round 4: Bemidji defeated Big Lake 27-25

106 - Rocco Visci (Big Lake) over Darren Roth (Bemidji) Dec 4-3

113 - Cade Sixberry (Big Lake) over Clay Olsen (Bemidji) Dec 5-0

120 - Vince Dailey (Big Lake) over Joe Hudson (Bemidji) Dec 2-0

126 - Ben Morris (Big Lake) over Owen Lucas (Bemidji) Maj 14-6

132 - Heath Foster (Big Lake) over Jon Solum (Bemidji) Dec 5-2

138 - Nate Golden (Bemidji) over Ryan Helgoe (Big Lake) Maj 14-3

145 - Chance Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Caleb Juhl (Big Lake) Dec 5-3

152 - Joe Morris (Big Lake) over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) Fall 4:36

160 - Corey McCallister (Bemidji) over Jordan Hickman (Big Lake) Maj 18-7

170 - Nick Peterson (Bemidji) over Charlie Gellerman (Big Lake) Dec 5-3

182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Nash O`Leary (Big Lake) Dec 4-2

195 - Bryce Murphy (Big Lake) over Hunter Schoenborn (Bemidji) Dec 3-2

220 - Kaleb Beam (Bemidji) over Steven Lloyd (Big Lake) Maj 8-0

285 - Xavier Whalen (Bemidji) over Cody Klug (Big Lake) Fall 3:25

Match 5 Round 5: Bemidji defeated Thief River Falls 45-21

106 - Darren Roth (Bemidji) over Brady Kasprick (Thief River Falls) Fall 3:08

113 - Clay Olsen (Bemidji) over Matthew Kolden (Thief River Falls) Fall 3:52

120 - Cade Lundeen (Thief River Falls) over Joe Hudson (Bemidji) Fall 3:43

126 - Jake Davis (Thief River Falls) over Owen Lucas (Bemidji) Dec 15-8

132 - Jon Solum (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Nate Golden (Bemidji) over Cole Johnson (Thief River Falls) TB-1 8-7

145 - Chance Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - Josh Bernier (Thief River Falls) over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) Fall 2:32

160 - Noah Hawkins (Thief River Falls) over Corey McCallister (Bemidji) Dec 8-3

170 - Nick Peterson (Bemidji) over Kyle Miller (Thief River Falls) Dec 8-2

182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Hunter Roller (Thief River Falls) Fall 5:59

195 - Hunter Schoenborn (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Connor Swanson (Thief River Falls) over Peter Moen (Bemidji) Dec 4-2

285 - Kaleb Beam (Bemidji) over Brayden Ivaniszyn (Thief River Falls) Dec 2-0

Match 6 Round 6: Bemidji defeated Grand Rapids 27-6

106 - Double Forfeit

113 - Double Forfeit

120 - Double Forfeit

126 - Jon Solum (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Owen Lucas (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Double Forfeit

145 - Alan Wouri (Bemidji) over Scott Jones (Grand Rapids) Dec 6-4

152 - Double Forfeit

160 - Double Forfeit

170 - Double Forfeit

182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Vaughn Scherf (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:59

195 - Peter Moen (Bemidji) over Terry Norgord (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:16

220 - Double Forfeit

285 - Alex Boyd (Grand Rapids) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf