WRESTLING: Jacks take fifth at Rick Lee Duals
BEMIDJI -- An undefeated run Saturday helped secure a fifth-place finish for the Bemidji High School wrestling team at the Rick Lee Lumberjack Duals.
The Lumberjacks went 3-0 on the final day of the tournament with victories over Big Lake (27-25), Thief River Falls (45-21) and Grand Rapids (27-6) to finish at 5-1 overall as Pool B winners.
“I think to finish fifth overall in this tournament and to be Pool B champions says a lot about our kids and their effort this weekend,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said.
Perham won the tournament with its 3-0 finish in Pool A as the Yellowjackets ended the meet undefeated.
The Jacks trailed 16-0 after losing their first five bouts against Big Lake but picked themselves up and won seven of their next eight to narrow the deficit to 25-21 entering the final match.
Xavier Whalen needed to get at least a technical fall to give Bemidji enough points for the dual win in his heavyweight bout. The senior did one better and pinned Cody Klug in 3 minutes, 25 seconds to clinch the comeback win.
“I was just making sure I tried my best,” Whalen said. “I hurt my shoulder at the end of yesterday so I was trying just to fight through that and come out with the win for the team.”
“Sometimes it sounds easy to pin somebody but when that’s all (the opponent has) to avoid, it can be difficult,” Bahr said. “So Xavier did a good job there.”
In the second match Saturday, Darren Roth (106) and Clay Olsen (113) started things off with a pair of pins to hand BHS a 12-0 lead over Thief River Falls. The Prowlers narrowed it to 18-9 before Nate Golden (138) won his second overtime match in as many days to get an 8-7 win over Cole Johnson in three overtimes to extend the score to 21-9.
The Jacks led 30-18 going into Nic Geiger’s 182-pound bout. The sophomore trailed by eight points but turned it around in the third period, sealing the deal by pinning Hunter Roller with only two seconds left on the clock.
“You can never give up,” Geiger said. “You always have to just keep wrestling to the very end and just tire them out and gotta pin them in the end.”
“Nic is one of those young men, just like many of our wrestlers, that never gives up and always, always keeps going to improve himself,” Bahr said.
Bemidji went on to beat the Prowlers 45-21 and completed their unbeaten Saturday with a 27-6 victory over Grand Rapids, a brief match that featured eight double forfeits.
The Jacks will next face Frazee, who placed second in the tournament, in a road dual meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Rick Lee Duals Results
1-Perham; 2-Frazee; 3-Kenyon-Wanamingo; 4-Litchfield; 5-Bemidji; 6-Grand Rapids; 7-Thief River Falls; 8-Big Lake; 9-Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena; 10-Brainerd; 11-Farmington; 12-Bloomington Kennedy; 13-Detroit Lakes; 14-BGMR; 15-Deer River; 16-Ottertail Central.
1st-4th
Perham 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 21
Frazee 32, Litchfield 19
Frazee 31, Kenyon-Wanamingo 28
Perham 40, Litchfield 16
Kenyon-Wanamingo 32, Litchfield 24
Perham 45, Frazee 22
5th-8th
Bemidji 27, Big Lake 25
Grand Rapids 38, Thief River Falls 37
Grand Rapids 37, Big Lake 29
Bemidji 45, Thief River Falls 21
Thief River Falls 35, Big Lake 33
Bemidji 27, Grand Rapids 6
9th-12th
Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 45, Brainerd 27
Farmington 33, Bloomington Kennedy 32
Bloomington Kennedy 36, Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 34
Brainerd 54, Farmington 17
Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 43, Farmington 22
Brainerd 36, Bloomington Kennedy 30
13th-16th
Detroit Lakes 34, Ottertail Central 33
Deer River 36, Badger-GB-MR 35
Detroit Lakes 44, Badger-GB-MR 27
Ottertail Central 39, Deer River 38
Detroit Lakes 45, Deer River 27
Badger-GB-MR 42, Ottertail Central 29
Bemidji Results
Match 4 Round 4: Bemidji defeated Big Lake 27-25
106 - Rocco Visci (Big Lake) over Darren Roth (Bemidji) Dec 4-3
113 - Cade Sixberry (Big Lake) over Clay Olsen (Bemidji) Dec 5-0
120 - Vince Dailey (Big Lake) over Joe Hudson (Bemidji) Dec 2-0
126 - Ben Morris (Big Lake) over Owen Lucas (Bemidji) Maj 14-6
132 - Heath Foster (Big Lake) over Jon Solum (Bemidji) Dec 5-2
138 - Nate Golden (Bemidji) over Ryan Helgoe (Big Lake) Maj 14-3
145 - Chance Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Caleb Juhl (Big Lake) Dec 5-3
152 - Joe Morris (Big Lake) over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) Fall 4:36
160 - Corey McCallister (Bemidji) over Jordan Hickman (Big Lake) Maj 18-7
170 - Nick Peterson (Bemidji) over Charlie Gellerman (Big Lake) Dec 5-3
182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Nash O`Leary (Big Lake) Dec 4-2
195 - Bryce Murphy (Big Lake) over Hunter Schoenborn (Bemidji) Dec 3-2
220 - Kaleb Beam (Bemidji) over Steven Lloyd (Big Lake) Maj 8-0
285 - Xavier Whalen (Bemidji) over Cody Klug (Big Lake) Fall 3:25
Match 5 Round 5: Bemidji defeated Thief River Falls 45-21
106 - Darren Roth (Bemidji) over Brady Kasprick (Thief River Falls) Fall 3:08
113 - Clay Olsen (Bemidji) over Matthew Kolden (Thief River Falls) Fall 3:52
120 - Cade Lundeen (Thief River Falls) over Joe Hudson (Bemidji) Fall 3:43
126 - Jake Davis (Thief River Falls) over Owen Lucas (Bemidji) Dec 15-8
132 - Jon Solum (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - Nate Golden (Bemidji) over Cole Johnson (Thief River Falls) TB-1 8-7
145 - Chance Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 - Josh Bernier (Thief River Falls) over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) Fall 2:32
160 - Noah Hawkins (Thief River Falls) over Corey McCallister (Bemidji) Dec 8-3
170 - Nick Peterson (Bemidji) over Kyle Miller (Thief River Falls) Dec 8-2
182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Hunter Roller (Thief River Falls) Fall 5:59
195 - Hunter Schoenborn (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 - Connor Swanson (Thief River Falls) over Peter Moen (Bemidji) Dec 4-2
285 - Kaleb Beam (Bemidji) over Brayden Ivaniszyn (Thief River Falls) Dec 2-0
Match 6 Round 6: Bemidji defeated Grand Rapids 27-6
106 - Double Forfeit
113 - Double Forfeit
120 - Double Forfeit
126 - Jon Solum (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 - Owen Lucas (Bemidji) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - Double Forfeit
145 - Alan Wouri (Bemidji) over Scott Jones (Grand Rapids) Dec 6-4
152 - Double Forfeit
160 - Double Forfeit
170 - Double Forfeit
182 - Nic Geiger (Bemidji) over Vaughn Scherf (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:59
195 - Peter Moen (Bemidji) over Terry Norgord (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:16
220 - Double Forfeit
285 - Alex Boyd (Grand Rapids) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf