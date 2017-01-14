BOYS HOCKEY: Strong third period lifts BHS over St. Cloud

Hunter Olson bagged two goals on senior day to help the Lumberjacks (9-6) beat the co-op of St. Cloud Apollo and Tech high schools.

Olson gave Bemidji a 1-0 lead with his first-period goal but Carter Rieland equalized for St. Cloud (7-5-1) with just 10 seconds left in the frame.

The stalemate continued through the second period until Taylor Andersen returned the lead to BHS with his wrister that found the back of the net early in the third.

Olson gave the Jacks a two-goal cushion minutes later with his second tally of the afternoon.

Barely a minute later, Nick Portz made it a one-goal game with his rebound strike for the visitors at 7:39 of the third.

Alex Pollock was able to give Bemidji some more breathing room with his goal off a rebound at 10:12 of the frame to bring the game to its final score of 4-2.

Carson Olson picked up his fourth win in net for Bemidji with the victory.

The Lumberjacks will now travel to East Grand Forks for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday, Jan. 19.

STC 1 0 1-- 2

BHS 1 0 3-- 4

First period -- 1, BHS, H. Olson (Pickett), 13:12; 2, STC, Rieland (unassisted), 16:50.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Andersen (Lalli), 4:13; 4, BHS, H. Olson (Pogue), 6:34; 5, STC, Portz (L. Olson), 7:39; 6, BHS, Pollock (Hartje, Baker), 10:12.