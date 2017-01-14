BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks top Hibbing

Caleb Carlson paced Bemidji with 14 points and Linaes Whiting was not far behind with his 13 points.

Travis Carruth led Hibbing with a game-high 16 points.

The Jacks will return to the BHS Gymnasium for a 7:30 p.m. tip with Crookston on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Bemidji 61, Hibbing 52

BHS 33 28-- 61

HIB 21 31-- 52

Bemidji scorers -- Carlson 14; Whiting 13; Roder 9; Rolfes 9; Snell 7; J. Peterson 5; Beberg 4.

Hibbing scorers -- Carruth 16; Durie 12; Nelson 10; L. Lundell 5; C. Lundell 5; Mohamed 2; Rebrovich 2.