    BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks top Hibbing

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:31 p.m.

    HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team earned a 61-52 road win over Hibbing on Saturday night.

    The Lumberjacks (8-2) had no trouble getting takeaways as they recorded 22 team steals with Javon Rodgers leading the way with five. BHS led the Bluejackets (5-7) 33-21 at halftime before coming away with the win.

    Caleb Carlson paced Bemidji with 14 points and Linaes Whiting was not far behind with his 13 points.

    Travis Carruth led Hibbing with a game-high 16 points.

    The Jacks will return to the BHS Gymnasium for a 7:30 p.m. tip with Crookston on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

    Bemidji 61, Hibbing 52

    BHS  33  28-- 61

    HIB  21  31-- 52

    Bemidji scorers -- Carlson 14; Whiting 13; Roder 9; Rolfes 9; Snell 7; J. Peterson 5; Beberg 4.

    Hibbing scorers -- Carruth 16; Durie 12; Nelson 10; L. Lundell 5; C. Lundell 5; Mohamed 2; Rebrovich 2.

