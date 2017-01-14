BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks top Hibbing
HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team earned a 61-52 road win over Hibbing on Saturday night.
The Lumberjacks (8-2) had no trouble getting takeaways as they recorded 22 team steals with Javon Rodgers leading the way with five. BHS led the Bluejackets (5-7) 33-21 at halftime before coming away with the win.
Caleb Carlson paced Bemidji with 14 points and Linaes Whiting was not far behind with his 13 points.
Travis Carruth led Hibbing with a game-high 16 points.
The Jacks will return to the BHS Gymnasium for a 7:30 p.m. tip with Crookston on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Bemidji 61, Hibbing 52
BHS 33 28-- 61
HIB 21 31-- 52
Bemidji scorers -- Carlson 14; Whiting 13; Roder 9; Rolfes 9; Snell 7; J. Peterson 5; Beberg 4.
Hibbing scorers -- Carruth 16; Durie 12; Nelson 10; L. Lundell 5; C. Lundell 5; Mohamed 2; Rebrovich 2.