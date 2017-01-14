Bemidji gymnasts third at Moorhead
MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took third place in the orange division at the Moorhead Invitational.
The Lumberjacks recorded 133.400 points to finish behind Rogers (140.700) and Fargo Davies (134.150) in the orange division.
Steph Lauderbaugh finished eighth all-around with a score of 31.300. Katelyn Hagel of Rogers won the all-around competition with a score of 35.600.
Bemidji’s Tatum Offerdahl placed second on bars (9.000), Lauderbaugh finished in a tie for second on vault (9.150), Elizabeth Corradi took third on beam (8.800) and Kaitlyn Tennyson finished in a tie for eighth (8.300).
The Jacks will host Fargo South at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in their first home meet of the year at Gym Bin.