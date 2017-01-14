Bemidji gymnasts third at Moorhead

Steph Lauderbaugh finished eighth all-around with a score of 31.300. Katelyn Hagel of Rogers won the all-around competition with a score of 35.600.

Bemidji’s Tatum Offerdahl placed second on bars (9.000), Lauderbaugh finished in a tie for second on vault (9.150), Elizabeth Corradi took third on beam (8.800) and Kaitlyn Tennyson finished in a tie for eighth (8.300).

The Jacks will host Fargo South at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in their first home meet of the year at Gym Bin.