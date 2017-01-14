BHS skiers compete at Mesabi East

Sadie Hamrin led the girls with her 22nd place finish in the classic race with a time of 19:27.3. Kinley Prestegard was the Jacks’ top finisher in the freestyle race with her 27th place finish (20:04.0).

Soren Dybing paced the BHS boys with a 45th place finish in the classic race (17:12.5). Nick Palmer posted Bemidji’s fastest time in the freestyle event to take 53rd (17:30.6).

Stillwater won the girls team event with 419 points while Wayzata took first on the boys side with 444 points.

The Jacks will next compete at the Little Falls Invite at Camp Ripley on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

Girls

22-Sadie Hamrin (Classic) 19:27.3; 58-Anna Gislason (Classic) 21:17.2; 62-Arie Gislason (Classic) 21:37.9; 27-Kinley Prestegard (Freestyle) 20:04.0; 28-Quinn Schollett (Freestyle) 20:05.0;36-Sierra Freyholtz (Freestyle) 20:14.0.

Boys

45-Soren Dybing (Classic) 17:12.5; 61-Timothy Youso (Classic) 17:45.5; 79-William Schwindt (Classic) 18:44.3; 53-Nick Palmer Freestyle 17:30.6;69-Sam Hodgson (Freestyle) 18:52.1;89-Zachery Skoe (Freestyle) 19:57.1.