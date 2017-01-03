GIRLS HOCKEY: Holm scores twice in BHS loss to Moorhead

The Jacks (1-14) held the Spuds (4-6-3) to a 1-0 lead after Brenna Mjoness’s first-period goal.

However, a pair of goals to start the second period cost Bemidji as Marissa Herdt and Kara Werth scored just 18 seconds apart in the first minute of the frame to give Moorhead a 3-0 lead.

After Herdt struck again to make it 4-0, Holm found the back of the net with her power-play goal off a Paige De La Hunt feed at 9:19 of the period to cut it to 4-1.

Following Werth’s second goal of the night late in the second, Holm again narrowed the deficit to three goals with her unassisted goal at 10:28 of the third to make it 5-2.

But Mjoness added her second goal of the night in the final minute of play to cap the 6-2 win.

The Jacks will return to the Bemidji Community Arena for their first home game of 2017 on Thursday, Jan. 5, with a 7 p.m. contest against Park Rapids.